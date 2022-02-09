United States Steel Corporation breaks ground on the most technologically advanced steel mill in North America

United States Steel Corporation broke ground in Osceola, Arkansas on the company’s next-generation highly sustainable and technologically advanced steel mill. The $3 billion steelmaking facility will be the most advanced in North America and largest private project in the history of Arkansas.

“Several years ago, we embarked on a transformative vision for U.S. Steel,” said U.S. Steel President & CEO David B. Burritt. “Now we celebrate, as we take another significant step forward in becoming the steel company of the future. This facility is engineered to bring together the most advanced technology, to create the steel mill of the future that delivers profitable sustainable solutions for our customers.”

The new plant will be adjacent to U.S. Steel’s Big River Steel. Together, the two facilities will be known as Big River Steel Works. The new plant is expected to bring 900 plant jobs to the area, along with thousands of construction jobs. State, county, and local officials, along with key business partners Entergy and BNSF, joined U. S. Steel President & CEO David B. Burritt to celebrate this transformative investment.

“Last month, we announced that U.S. Steel would build a new state-of-the-art mill in Osceola,” Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson said. “We are excited to break ground on the project. Once it is finished, it will be the largest single project investment in the state’s history. This is a great opportunity for Arkansas, and I am thrilled to watch the impact this project will have on the northeast Arkansas economy as well as the families of the workers to be employed by the mill.”

The new optimized steel production facility is expected to feature two electric arc furnaces (EAFs) with 3 million tons per year of advanced steelmaking capability, a state-of-the-art endless casting and rolling line, and advanced finishing capabilities. This first use of endless casting and rolling technology in the United States brings significant energy, efficiency, and capability enhancements to the company’s operations.

“It is with great pride that we break ground on U.S. Steel’s latest endeavor in Arkansas,” Arkansas Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston said. “Once this mill reaches full production, Mississippi County will be the largest steel-producing county in the nation. The company’s decision to select Osceola as the site of this mill speaks volumes about the business climate and workforce in the area. By being the home of the first mill in the country to use endless casting and rolling technology, the steel industry will continue to recognize Arkansas for its excellence in steel production.”

Project completion and full operation is anticipated by 2024. Upon completion, this project will apply to become LEED® certified.