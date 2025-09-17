UBG Oil Ventures expands global footprint as a key supplier to major EPC companies in oil & gas, mining and industrial sectors

UBG Oil Ventures announced a strategic expansion into the United States and Latin America.

This move enhances the company’s ability to support large-scale projects across North and South America.

UBG Oil Ventures is strengthening its supply chain and logistics infrastructure to serve key markets more efficiently.

With increasing demand for project management services, high-quality equipment, and procurement solutions, UBG Oil Ventures is strengthening its supply chain and logistics infrastructure to serve key markets more efficiently. The expansion includes new regional partnerships, expanded distribution facilities, and enhanced service capabilities to meet the evolving needs of its clients.

“This expansion within the U.S., as well as Mexico and Argentina, marks a significant step in our global growth strategy,” said Alex Utrera, President of UBG Oil Ventures. “By strengthening our presence in places such as Texas, Colorado, and overseas, we can better serve EPC companies with faster access to high-quality equipment and project management solutions, ensuring smooth execution of complex energy and industrial projects.”

Driving Global Growth Through Strategic Investments

UBG Oil Ventures’ investment in regional operations across North and South America is aimed at streamlining procurement, reducing lead times, and optimizing supply chain efficiency through its proprietary STRATUS Procurement Intelligence™ platform, which leverages AI-driven expediting prioritization.

With a proven track record of supporting large-scale developments, the company continues to reinforce its position as a trusted global partner and supplier for oil & gas, mining and industrial projects.