Transforming construction to meet 21st century challenges

The capital construction industry, like almost every other industry today, is struggling with how to deliver successful projects with fewer resources. Over 90 percent of big construction projects experience cost overruns and scheduling delays, averaging 20 months per project and costing owners and contractors millions.

There's a saying that if you do what you've always done, you'll get what you've always gotten. Tellepsen Industrial is challenging that paradigm, first by structuring itself to better serve its customers and help them succeed and second, knowing that the only way to do this is to invest in innovation.

"For too long the industry has been in a cycle of costly overruns, reworks and low margins, so there's been little appetite for innovation," said Tellepsen Industrial CEO Mark Parsons. "Tellepsen Industrial leadership is challenging that thinking by not only supporting innovation, but also demanding it. We want to serve customers better and provide intrinsic value by matching their longevity in the marketplace with the ingenuity of emerging technological solutions."

Structured to serve customers

Tellepsen Industrial is a member of the Tellepsen family of companies, Houston's builder since 1909. Family owned and operated for four generations, Tellepsen has built some of the city's landmark commercial buildings, cultural institutions and public structures.

Tellepsen has been in the heavy industrial construction business for more than 75 of its 112 years, delivering major projects ranging from early Houston power stations and pulp and paper plants to compressor stations for Tennessee Gas Transmission Co. and oil and gas facilities in Venezuela and Panama.

Today, Tellepsen Industrial offers customers a full complement of construction, maintenance, modularization fabrication and soft craft services across a breadth of industries from oil and gas, chemical, petrochemical, refining and renewables to agriculture and mining.

"We think our size is an asset," Parsons said. "We like to say that we are 'big enough to do, small enough to focus,' meaning we bring the financial strength, stability and bonding capability of our parent company together with rigorous focus on our customers' needs. We're not only executing the job, but also working with them to understand and meet their business objectives."

At the heart of this is the Tellepsen belief of doing the right thing for customers, employees and communities. Doing the right thing is a business focus at Tellepsen Industrial, managed with the same discipline and rigor as technology and business development, even when the right thing may not be Tellepsen-led execution.

Tellepsen Industrial's customer-focused solutions include not just how it provides services, but where. "Our goal is not just to have customers, but to create relationships," Parsons said. "We're fortunate to work with clients who bring us with them into other geographic areas to serve them better. We're opening an office in the Midwest to go where our customers have led us."

Solutions for the 21st century

A major commitment for Tellepsen Industrial going forward is to fulfill its goal of being a technology leader within the construction industry by improving project outcomes.

"21st century construction requires 21st century solutions," Parsons said. "Technology is creating an inflection point because it's giving us the data to change not only the quality but also how we're able to build. We're making the investment at the corporate level as the technology evolves, continuing to see the difference it makes in the projects."

That investment includes creating a culture of innovation to constantly survey the technology landscape and assemble a technological solution for Tellepsen that is unique to the industry.

"Our approach is to embrace new technologies knowing they won't all work, embracing failing fast to gather lessons learned, enhancing what does work and working with vendors to create the technology of the future," explained Tellepsen Industrial Director of Innovation Adam Wood. "We're in an ever-changing and adapting world. Doing something is leaps and bounds ahead of doing nothing. Doing nothing is negligence. We're not afraid of trying something new and failing because it gets us faster to what does work. As Thomas Edison said, 'I have not failed. I found 10,000 ways that won't work.'"

Tellepsen Industrial is already implementing technology solutions on jobsites and seeing results. In one facility, where the company provides continuous-presence small capital construction, Tellepsen has deployed an array of technologies including AI, GPS and IoT-connected equipment to drive and deliver data insights.

Cellular-based safety efficiency tracking (SET) devices deployed on personnel feed directly into Tellepsen Industrial's safety quality heat map. These devices actively monitor location, gas detection, SOS signals, fall detection, no motion and check-in alerts, with two-way voice and text messaging communication and alert response and management via real-time dashboards. The safety quality heat map delivers a visual representation of current site safety and quality conditions and provides a leading, predictive indicator on near-future safety and quality incidents.

"We're technology agnostic," Wood said. "Right now, we're determining the best technology solutions through multiple pilots and deployment of proven systems that best fit the needs of our clients and their specific project goals."

Creating a networked site

On another project site, geofencing zones are being utilized to automatically progress installation work packages (IWPs) and monitor and measure hands-on tool time (HoTT) calculations. The breadcrumbs that are generated are tied into a permit-to-work system via geofencing on the site. The geofencing indicates haven zones and the permitted-to-work zones, as well as a red geofence for restricted zones.

Depending on the work phase, alerts are set up to notify managers if someone is in a potentially unsafe area. Material tracking is also tied into the geofencing and used to progress earned value for the specified IWPs. GPS tags are installed onto the scaffolds and tied into the management software that stores construction material and inspection reports and feeds into a utilization calculation.

"Tying these GPS tags with SET devices to in-field labor provides innovative safety, schedule and productivity KPI solutions, and is unique to Tellepsen's offering," Wood said.

The integrated power of barcodes, GPS, cellular, RFID and digital field IWP/ material management/safety quality heat map tracking is harnessed via cloud-connected in-field tablets, tracked, managed, monitored and maintained by front-line supervisors and Tellepsen's leadership team, which is filtered and communicated through interactive real-time dashboards that are accessible by project stakeholders anywhere in the world.

So far, while initial results are promising, there are challenges. "Supervisors love it because it gives them better oversight of what's going on in the field," Wood said. "There's more work to be done to win the hearts and minds of the craft who perceive it as being tagged and 'big brothered.'"

Site leadership is overcoming resistance through transparent communications, verified safety improvements and greater management accountability. Instead of accountability being driven to the craft level only, craft can hold managers accountable for providing them with the tools and resources they need to be effective.

"For customers, the challenge is to trust that the initial upfront costs will pay off through better project execution," Wood said. "Customers should desire and must demand greater transparency and singlesource- of-truth reporting. At the end of day, because of competing business interests, clients may default to the lowest-cost providers. It's a struggle to choose between the highest value versus the lowest cost. Inherently, they're the same, but initially it's not. Implementing technology solutions requires trust on both sides. They need to trust that we will deliver what we promise. We need to trust that they will follow through on their commitments.

"We're not promising that these technologies will provide the magic pill for all project issues. What they do is improve the way we deliver projects and hold us accountable to do what we say we will do."

The right people delivering the right solutions

"Successful project delivery now and in the future requires a different way of working and a different kind of construction professional," Parsons said. "Right now, we're dealing with major disruptions caused by rapid technology development. Delivering better outcomes in the face of these challenges will depend on new thinking, a committed workforce and leadership willing to transform in order to creatively tackle these challenges."

According to Parsons, businesses that remain stagnant by failing to embrace a culture of change and innovation will have difficulty attracting innovative employees who are inspired to be agents of change.

"We're committed to building a culture of learning and shaping tomorrow's leaders," Parsons said. "Our 'doing the right thing' culture and technology focus will enable us to achieve it."

