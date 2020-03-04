Tower Force affiliate praised by Nutrien

Tower Force's Latin American affiliate, Alliance Industrial Turnaround Services (AITS), successfully installed and repaired the internals of six towers for Nutrien in Trinidad. Additionally, AITS identified, welded and repaired areas in several towers that were damaged due to corrosion. This project was led by AITS President David Gamez, and his team received a "thank you" letter from Nutrien for a job well done.

"Your team's technical expertise with installation and repair of our towers was tremendously valuable to our project," the letter stated. "You were able to quickly understand our objectives and priorities and made a positive, quality improvement to our towers. The quality and efficiency of your workforce was recognized and appreciated by the Nutrien team members who were involved with this project."

"By using our Latin American group, we were able to lower the cost of the project," Gamez said. "Our highly skilled and seasoned workforce was sent out of our Mexico City office, which assured the quality of work as well."

Based in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Nutrien is a Canadian fertilizer company, the largest producer of potash and the third-largest producer of nitrogen fertilizer in the world.

