Texas rare-earth magnet plant advances as HyProMag secures power and contractors

HyProMag USA LLC announced an update on development activities for its Texas Hub rare earth magnet recycling and manufacturing project.

HyProMag USA has secured electrical power capacity with Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC (Oncor) for the Texas Hub development.

The company expects the facility's electricity requirements to be supplied predominantly from renewable energy resources.

Key highlights:

Secured power infrastructure: HyProMag USA LLC secured electrical power capacity with Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC for cutting, finishing, and Phase 1 developments of its Texas Hub rare earth magnet recycling and manufacturing project.

HyProMag USA LLC secured electrical power capacity with Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC for cutting, finishing, and Phase 1 developments of its Texas Hub rare earth magnet recycling and manufacturing project. Targeted operational timeline: Targeted commissioning of cutting and finishing operations is scheduled for the first half of 2027 to process neodymium iron boron (NdFeB) magnet blocks into finished magnets, with Pegasus TSI starting general contractor selection and Weston Solutions advancing permitting.

Targeted commissioning of cutting and finishing operations is scheduled for the first half of 2027 to process neodymium iron boron (NdFeB) magnet blocks into finished magnets, with Pegasus TSI starting general contractor selection and Weston Solutions advancing permitting. Multi-phase production targets: Integrated Phase 1 operations are scheduled for completion in mid-2028 with a targeted annual capacity of 1,034 tonnes of total payable production (including 550 tonnes of NdFeB magnet blocks and finished magnets), expanding to 1,526 tonnes in Phase 2.

Julian Treger, CoTec CEO, commented, "Securing power with Oncor, advancing permitting activities through Weston Solutions and commencing contractor selection are important milestones for the Texas Hub. Initial cutting and finishing operations in 2027 are expected to establish U.S. magnet finishing and qualification capabilities aligned with internationally recognised magnetic material and quality standards, while the full Phase 1 development will deliver integrated recycling and magnet manufacturing capacity. Together, these activities further de-risk the project and demonstrate continued progress towards establishing a domestic and sustainable rare earth magnet supply chain in the United States."

Cutting and finishing operations in 2027 comprise the initial magnet finishing and qualification facility, enabling production and qualification of finished NdFeB magnets using magnet blocks supplied from HyProMag Group operations. The facility is designed to process NdFeB magnet blocks and support qualification of finished magnets in accordance with ASTM A977/A977M, the national classification standard for magnetic materials, together with quality management systems aligned with ISO 9001 and customer-specific quality, performance and traceability requirements. The objective is to establish qualification capabilities that meet the requirements of U.S. customers and establish a strategic training facility for the finishing of NdFeB magnets in advance of the main Texas Hub developments.

Weston Solutions, Inc. is advancing permitting activities while the company's engineering partner Pegasus has commenced a Request for Quotation process for the selection of a general contractor for cutting and finishing operations. Pegasus and BBA USA Inc. are the company's U.S.-based engineering, procurement and construction management firms.

Phase 1 represents the first integrated recycling and magnet manufacturing stage of the Texas Hub and is designed to produce approximately 550 tpa of sintered NdFeB magnet blocks and finished magnets, together with approximately 484 tpa of co-products, representing total payable production of approximately 1,034 tpa. Upon completion of Phase 2, the Texas Hub is expected to produce approximately 1,048 tpa of sintered NdFeB magnet blocks and cylinders, together with approximately 478 tpa of co-products, representing total payable production of approximately 1,526 tpa.