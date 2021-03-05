Temporary structures increase efficiency during turnaround

In today's economic climate, pushing the efficiency of refineries to the limit is a must. This, however, is an uphill battle.

Paige WHitton, Business Development Manager, Mahaffey Fabric Structures

Many refineries operate with equipment that was installed two or more decades ago. While some components of these assets may have been updated, the threat of equipment failure grows with each passing year. Operations take a huge hit from maintenance costs and asset failure, and heavy use of aging equipment has brought the issue of asset reliability front and center.

Malfunctions wreak havoc on profitability by driving up operating expenses and sometimes even by bringing production to a screeching halt. Additionally, poor performance, malfunctions, and failure can present serious health and safety threats to employees and local communities, which, in turn, can cause significant damage to a refinery's reputation.

Given the laundry list of risks related to asset reliability, it's no surprise downstream operations are working to shift from Band-Aid solutions to a philosophy of continuous improvement. This includes optimizing the way turnaround events, such as major preventive maintenance or upkeep, are managed.

The use of a permanent structure during a turnaround can severely hinder business operations. The tremendous cost and slower build times associated with traditional construction can cause project delays and reduced productivity.

To optimize turnaround performance, turnaround managers must consider several factors that affect productivity, quality and efficiency. Turnarounds displace workers who need a safe and controlled environment. Additionally, equipment and materials that need to be relocated during maintenance necessitate durable, environmentally resistant storage facilities. Temporary structures address both of these needs. When your jobsite has durable spaces that are easy to access, your projects can remain on task - even during turnaround events.

Temporary fabric structures not only provide on-demand shelter during turnaround activities; they can also be equipped with the necessary features that allow work to continue at optimum levels or keep materials near the worksite to allow for timely access by employees. Amenities like HVAC, generators and specialized doors provide a safe and productive environment for employees. Plus, the fully customizable nature of temporary structures means you can maximize the use of available space. Certain aspects of the turnaround process may only require a certain amount of space, and those needs may evolve throughout the life of the project. The flexibility to increase and decrease the size of a temporary structure can curtail unnecessary costs. Additionally, amenities can be augmented or removed as time progresses and the needs for the turnaround shift.

Temporary structures also allow for site-specific measurements and sizing -- meaning the structure is the perfect size, every time. Plus, these structures can be quickly and easily relocated. Industry leaders can install the fabric structures at a rate of 10,000 square feet per day on numerous types of locations and bases.

When seeking temporary and semi-permanent industrial fabric structures, look for a company with a documented history of innovation and excellence that you can count on to provide safe and compliant tent solutions, no matter how big or small your project's needs. Such a company should hold ISNetworld, HAZWOPER, TWIC, Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) and Pacific Industrial Contractor Screening (PICS) certifications, as well as site-specific credentials, to ensure the safety of its employees and your workforce on-site.

Continuous improvement is an operational necessity for managing aging plant assets and for controlling costs associated with the maintenance process itself. Temporary structures are an ideal solution for improving productivity and protecting your maintenance budget during turnaround events.

For more information, contact Paige Whitton at (832) 879-6139 or paige@mahaffeyusa.com.