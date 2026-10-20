Standard Lithium, Equinor advance 70,000-ton East Texas lithium project

Standard Lithium, in partnership with Equinor, announced that the Preliminary Economic Assessment Technical Report (the PEA or the report) for the Franklin Project in the northeast region of Texas, has been filed on SEDAR+.

The Franklin Project report, the partnership’s first defined project area in the East Texas region of the Smackover Formation, highlights the globally significant size and high quality of its brine position. The report marks a key step towards the partnership’s goal of reaching over 100,000 tonnes (t) of lithium chemical production per year in Texas through multiple phases and projects.

The PEA contemplates annual production capacity of up to 70,000 tonnes of battery-quality lithium carbonate and 1.29 million tonnes of total lithium carbonate production over a 20-year modelled operating life, with a starting lithium concentration of 562 mg/L and an average lithium concentration of 515 mg/L. Initial production could begin in the early 2030’s with additional potential for a longer operating life and further expansion, though this is not modelled in the report.

The PEA for the lithium project is highlighted by attractive economics, including an unlevered pre-tax net present value (NPV 8 ) of $5.9 billion, an internal rate of return (IRR) of 25.7% and a 3-year payback period, along with average annual lithium cash operating cost of $4,226/t and a capital intensity of $49,945/t. Additionally, it includes an upgraded and upsized Mineral Resource with some of the highest lithium-in-brine concentrations reported in North America. This is supported by an increase in the project area by 37% since the prior Maiden Inferred Resource Report to 44,541 hectares (110,064 acres).

Project next steps

The report also considers a scenario based on a co-located bromine facility of 50,000 tonnes per year alongside the lithium operation. Standard Lithium and Equinor anticipate further evaluating potential commercial opportunities for both bromine and potash given the significant scale and quality of the resources, as well as the designation of potash as a U.S. critical mineral in 2025.

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The principal recommendation of the PEA is to advance the Franklin Project to a Preliminary Feasibility Study (PFS). The partnership will continue to conduct direct lithium extraction (DLE) testing of the project brine, leveraging insights gained at Standard Lithium’s Demonstration Plant, as well as at the South West Arkansas Project (SWA Project).