Scaffolding leader provides ‘building blocks of the world’

DCIM\100MEDIA\DJI_0067.JPG

Scaffolding: the building blocks of the world. Global infrastructure depends on this valuable tool to construct some of the most glorious and complicated structures known to man. Scaffolding breathes life into petrochemical plants, LNG trains and oil refineries across the globe.

This vital piece of equipment is a staple in commercial and industrial construction and must be manufactured with strict standards. Scaffold equipment needs in the U.S. have reached an unprecedented level in 2019, and with the current strength of the economy, they are not slowing down anytime soon.

AAIT / Technocraft Scaffold Distribution is meeting this demand with its 10-acre scaffold distribution center in northeast Houston. AAIT stocks ringlock, cup-lock, steel plank, wood plank and scaffolding accessories.

AAIT is the one-stop shop for all your industrial scaffolding needs.

AAIT is owned by Technocraft Industries, located in Mumbai, India. Technocraft has been a leading manufacturer of scaffold for many years and has supplied scaffold to some of the largest industrial companies in the world. Technocraft is synonymous with quality and maintains many certificates of quality, including the SLV welding certificate of Germany.

Due to this special relationship, for the first time in the U.S., a legitimate manufacturer of scaffold is able to distribute its products directly to the jobsite. This direct-to-consumer model results in better pricing and phenomenal support that only a manufacturer can offer. AAIT stocks and distributes ring-lock, cup-lock, steel plank, tube and clamp, wood plank, aluminum boards and accessories at a competitive price, coupled with unparalleled customer service. The company stocks both metric and imperial sizes and can manufacture OEM products to be stocked for customers year-round.

AAIT understands the speedy pace of the industry and consistently goes above and beyond for its clients. The company prides itself on shipping orders the same day, after hours and on the weekends. Its customer service is unmatched in the industry, and it offers the highest-quality scaffold and the best price guaranteed. Whether you are performing refractory work or providing access to a luxury hotel, AAIT is the one-stop shop for all your industrial scaffolding needs.

For more information, visit www.aaitscaffold.com or call (832) 808-5857.

View in Digital Edition