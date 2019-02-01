Scaffold provider hailed for in-house manufacturing process

The manufacturing of scaffold is a complex process that demands years to perfect. Scaffold is the building block of all construction projects, a key element in building U.S. infrastructure and, most important of all, what keeps workers safe while performing the most daunting tasks at heights in very dangerous operating conditions. Technocraft understands the importance of scaffold and how countless industries rely on high-quality scaffold to get their employees up and moving forward with jobs.

Not all scaffold is the same. Just like any other product in the market, there are producers who make an inferior product by compromising quality. Technocraft quality stands tall above the rest. Technocraft is a well-known and respected name in scaffolding and meets the highest quality standards based on three simple factors: raw material, manufacturing process and finish.

The formula for Technocraft's success starts with acquiring micro-alloy steel from world-class steel mills. Technocraft uses a special high-grade micro-alloyed steel called SG52 TC from JSW Steel. As the name TC stands out in this grade for Technocraft, this is a special grade JSW developed exclusively for Technocraft after extensive research to arrive at the best material formula for making the most durable scaffolding product. The key benefit of manufacturing scaffold with this steel grade is high strength-to-weight ratio, good ductility and formability, and better weldability and weldment toughness.

Scaffolding products demand the highest integrity. Having trust in component quality gives contractors the confidence to use components they know are fully tested and manufactured to a safe standard. Its wealth of certifications demonstrate Technocraft's capability to consistently manufacture scaffold to the highest standard.

During the manufacturing process, Technocraft stamps the product code and traceability info, which gives the user the ability to trace each component back to the raw material. At Technocraft, quality is built into the manufacturing process, as the factory runs on the Japanese Lean and Kaizen systems. Technocraft does not follow traditional batch processing, but instead works on a single-piece flow, and there is no work in process. This ensures a very high quality. All machine operators are not just operators but process owners. The final process of manufacturing is the finish. Technocraft has its own hot dip galvanizing plant and performs this application to its scaffolding material prior to packaging and shipping out. The key to Technocraft's success is performing all stages of production "in-house" without having to rely on any third-party companies.

Tried, tested and hailed a success by industrial companies around the world, Technocraft has been providing scaffolding since 1998. With its 10-acre distribution center in Houston, it is poised to become a dominant player in North America. Technocraft's unique advantage of manufacturing all components of scaffolding under one roof sets it apart from almost all its competitors. With distribution centers in Washington, Tennessee, Virginia and Texas, Technocraft is within arm's reach of all scaffold buyers throughout the U.S. Focused on quality, safety and availability, Technocraft will be leading the scaffolding game for years to come.

For more information, visit www.aaitscaffold.com or call (844) 249-6326.

