Robinson Carbon to invest $16.3M in Louisiana biochar manufacturing facility

Robinson Carbon announced it will invest $16.3 million to establish a biochar manufacturing facility at England Airpark in Rapides Parish, 130 miles northwest of Baton Rouge, extending its family-owned wood products business into a new market more than 130 years after its founding in Louisiana.

Robinson Carbon is expected to create 42 direct new jobs. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in an additional 60 indirect new jobs, for a total of 102 potential new job opportunities in the Central Region. The project builds on Robinson Lumber Company’s longstanding Louisiana presence, with the fifth-generation family business expected to retain 22 existing positions.

“Louisiana has long been a leader in turning our natural resources into products used around the world,” LED Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois said. “For more than 130 years, the Robinson family has been part of that history, and we are grateful for their continued commitment to Louisiana. Their latest investment reflects how innovation is creating new possibilities across the sectors that have powered our economy for generations, strengthening our competitiveness while extending Louisiana’s foundational industries into new products and markets.”

The facility will operate two rotary drum pyrolysis reactors, converting approximately 100,000 metric tons of Southern Yellow Pine residuals annually into 16,500 metric tons of biochar. Robinson Carbon plans to source the material from nearby mills and produce biochar to customer specifications for agricultural, horticultural and pollution remediation applications. The company has relocated a pilot reactor from its New Albany, Indiana, manufacturing site to Alexandria, where it will be used to train employees ahead of full-scale production. Once certified under the Puro Standard, the facility is also expected to generate approximately 40,000 CO 2 Removal Certificates annually, each representing one metric ton of carbon dioxide removed.

Robinson Lumber Company history

“My great-great-grandfather founded our company in New Orleans in 1893 selling Louisiana longleaf pine,” Robinson Carbon CEO Garner Robinson said. “Since then, the products have changed many times over, but our passion for wood products hasn’t. Biochar is an exciting opportunity to make something truly new out of wood, and we look forward to planting new roots in Central Louisiana. We are grateful to Governor Landry, Secretary Bourgeois, the LED team, and to our partners, for helping us bring this project home to Louisiana.”

Robinson Carbon is the carbon products arm of Robinson Lumber Company, a fifth-generation family business founded in New Orleans in 1893. Over more than 130 years, the company has expanded from selling Louisiana longleaf pine into international wood products manufacturing and distribution, with Robinson Carbon representing its entry into biochar production.

“Robinson Carbon’s investment reinforces England Airpark’s position as a competitive location for advanced manufacturing and industrial development,” England Economic and Industrial Development District Executive Director Ralph Hennessy said. “Our infrastructure, strategic location, and capacity for growth make England Airpark an ideal home for innovative companies like Robinson Carbon. We look forward to supporting the company’s continued success and expansion.”

Project timeline

Construction is expected to begin in November 2026, with production anticipated in the second quarter of 2027.

“Robinson Carbon’s $16.3 million investment is another example of how Central Louisiana is building on its traditional industry strengths to create new economic opportunities,” Louisiana Central President & CEO Chris Masingill said. “By connecting our region’s longstanding timber and wood products industry with innovative manufacturing technologies, this project strengthens our industrial base, creates high-quality jobs, and opens new markets for Louisiana’s natural resources. Investments like this demonstrate that Central Louisiana is well-positioned to compete for the next generation of industry while creating lasting economic opportunities for our people and communities.”