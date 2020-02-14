Quality, safety key to construction team’s offerings

Bighorn Construction & Reclamation (BCR) is a professional construction company servicing a wide range of industries. BCR's more than 600 employees are proud of the company's unwavering focus on safety, providing a quality product to customers and an acute appreciation of the environment.

BCR began in 2012, capitalizing on relationships built with a robust client base over many years. Since its inception, BCR has participated in numerous projects -- big and small -- in the commodity and transportation industries, as well as in the disaster/emergency response space.

While the energy industry experienced a downturn in 2016, BCR capitalized on its successes by participating in multiple bid processes, hiring key personnel and increasing its service offerings to grow the company. BCR continued that momentum into the next year by adding hard assets and equipment and expanding operations into the Permian Basin.

With the emergence of the commodity markets, BCR opened new offices in Denver, Oklahoma City and Midland, Texas, and began targeting long-term projects with growth potential. The company's Houston headquarters opened in 2019 with its roster of more than 600 employees.

Services

BCR provides turnkey oil, water and gas pipeline installation, from groundbreaking to reclamation. The company takes great pride in its ability to deliver pipeline projects safely, within budget and on time. BCR has the proven experience, capacity and resources to successfully execute pipelines up to 36 inches in diameter. Its experienced pipeline teams have delivered miles of pipeline, regardless of material, size, terrain or geographic location.

BCR has the technical expertise, trained staff and fleet of specialized machinery to implement successful reclamation strategies in a variety of site conditions and climates. It has successfully reclaimed many types of soil conditions in various industries by utilizing proper soil-preparation techniques and site-specific soil amendments. BCR is capable of developing and implementing erosion control plans, as well as preparing comprehensive revegetation plans for any region.

BCR is involved in every aspect of the project delivery process across the oil, gas and chemicals value chains. In the upstream market, it has wide-ranging expertise, service offerings and project delivery capabilities for onshore oil and gas production facilities. In the downstream market, it has world-class front-end capabilities for working on new-builds, major expansions and revamps.

BCR's team of electrical professionals are intimately aware of the electrical and control issues that impact its clients most and how to mitigate them. The team possesses a variety of techniques for completing complex electrical activities, whether maintenance or construction, to ensure projects are completed within the available shutdown timeframe. Whether local or remote, BCR's electrical teams come prepared to install or resolve clients' problems.

BCR understands U.S. energy needs are changing and embraces that change through its support and involvement in renewable energy. Whether biofuels, wind or solar, the BCR management team has many collective years of experience in the development and build-out of renewable energy projects.

BCR provides the highest-efficiency contract mining solutions for enhanced yields and increased profits. It can easily and efficiently convert a company mine to a contract mine with minimal startup costs and delays. BCR can help manage mining sites from startup through day-to-day supervision, environmental management and final reclamation. It owns and operates two glacier-stone quarries strategically located in Converse, Wyoming, with 1.5 million tons of reserve capacity.

BCR understands the implications of clients' downtime and the importance of delivering dependable results within the scheduled framework. It self-performs mechanical and I&E scope with skilled craftspeople who deliver safe, dependable, on-time results to get its clients back into production mode.

For more information, visit www.bcrcompanies.com or call (877)702-2726.