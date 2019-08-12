Part 3 of 3: Five key steps to designing control rooms

Parts 1 and 2 of this series (December/ January 2019, pg. 29 and May 2019, pg. 103) discussed three common mistakes in control room design: having no prior experience designing control rooms, ignoring valid data from a group of stakeholders and failing to fully integrate the proper tools.

Mistake No. 4: Budget constraints cost you years of profit. Budgets often stand between a project team and an optimal control room design. To ensure the best possible outcome, all parties must understand the budget planning process. These rooms are designed for 10-15 years of continuous operation. The plan must match the corporate strategy.

Upper management might not immediately appreciate a holistic approach to your control room project, but statistics show a potential return of 7-10 percent if you implement all the best practices. Also, in the right environment, there's less absenteeism, operators react more quickly to abnormal situations, and younger workers appreciate the ergonomics and a healthy working environment.

Solution No. 4: Budget plan for the future. When organizations decide to consolidate control rooms, they may also update the automation software. Upper management may determine it is more cost effective to update each element separately, or they may choose to only apply for funding approval once.

Mistake No. 5: Failing to recognize your control room is unique. Control room planning should occur early in the appraisal phase to determine what "good" looks like and establish a forward-looking mindset. A senior automation engineer at a major refinery suggests, at a minimum, you should consider the following: Process automation to determine equipment, labor costs, layout and design; key rates of production and guiding parameters of costs and timeline; material specifications and construction possibilities and limitations; standards and guidelines that impact cost/time to complete the project; assumptions, exclusions and potential problems during project execution; and lifecycles and expansions (planned and unplanned).

Solution No. 5: Team up with an expert. Designing control rooms is not like specifying a pump or valve. Years of design and execution are often required. Failure to plan well will be very costly. Be sure to consider the current population and those who will be working there in 10 years.

Don't forget the "voice of reason." Members of your transition team will show you the corporate vision and discuss the politics, but somebody needs to stand up for the culture that already exists in your operation.

Designing a new control center is a great opportunity. Any way you look at it, though, it is a major undertaking. Remember the big picture: Why are we doing this? What's the goal? Predicting and managing change is a process that takes time. Everyone needs to know how they will be impacted and the benefits they can expect. You're guiding people into a new world.

Don't provide unrealistic expectations. Don't expect perfection out of a box after removing its plastic wrap. Remember that better control center design creates better safety for everyone.

It's a journey, but it's the only way to achieve a truly successful outcome. If you do everything right, be prepared to expand it in coming years -- and don't forget to take good notes.

For more information, visit www. evosite.com or call (713) 365-3900

View in Digital Edition