McDermott, Chiyoda and Zachry Group awarded Golden Pass LNG Export project in Southeast Texas

McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR), along with its joint venture partners Chiyoda International Corporation and Zachry Group, announced today that they have been awarded a mega* contract by Golden Pass Products LLC, a joint venture between Qatar Petroleum and ExxonMobil affiliates, to build the export project in Sabine Pass, Texas.

“McDermott has extensive experience in executing major projects along the U.S. Gulf Coast,” said Richard Heo, McDermott’s Senior Vice President for North, Central and South America. “We will apply not only our vertically-integrated capabilities but also some of the best practices and lessons learned for major construction projects in the region. We will also leverage the existing relationships we have with our partners and our customers to ensure that the Golden Pass project is a success.”

McDermott, Chiyoda and Zachry Group will perform engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning of three approximately 5.2 million ton per annum (MTPA) LNG trains with an expected production capacity of around 16 million tons of LNG per year. Work will commence in the first quarter of 2019 with a projected completion date in 2024.

