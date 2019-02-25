McDermott awarded substantial Offshore EPCI contract from Saudi Aramco

McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) announced today a substantial* contract award from Saudi Aramco for engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) services in the Marjan field, offshore Saudi Arabia.

The contract includes the design, procurement, fabrication, and installation, testing and pre-commissioning of the TP-10 tie-in platform, six gas lift topside modules and associated pipeline and subsea cables. The total weight of the structures will exceed 29,000 short tons (27,000 metric tons) and pipelines totaling over 40 miles (65 kilometers).

“This award demonstrates the strong market appeal of our value-driven and highly integrated offering of products and services,” said Linh Austin, McDermott’s Senior Vice President, Middle East and North Africa. “McDermott has extensive practical operational experience in the region which gives assurance to our customers of our ability to deliver projects safely, on time and to budget.”

The fabrication work on the project will be executed from McDermott’s Jebel Ali yard in Dubai and Dammam yard in Saudi Arabia, while the engineering work will be executed from both Dubai and the Al Khobar office in Saudi Arabia in line with McDermott’s strategic focus to strengthen In-Kingdom content. The Derrick Barge 50 and Derrick Barge 27 from McDermott’s global vessel fleet are scheduled to be utilized.

Work on the project will begin immediately and the contract award will be reflected in McDermott’s first quarter 2019 backlog.