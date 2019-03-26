McDermott awarded EPCM contract for Unipetrol Refinery

Refinery 27

McDermott International, Inc. received a contract award from Unipetrol RPA for engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM) services for its refinery in Litvinov, Czech Republic.

The contract includes the full suite of EPCM services for the upgrade of Unipetrol's hydrocracking unit. McDermott previously completed the feasibility study and basic engineering design and will now execute the procurement and installation phase.

"This award is testament to McDermott's long-standing relationship and extensive track record with Unipetrol," said Tareq Kawash, McDermott's Senior Vice President for Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian. "We believe our ability to combine local knowledge and global expertise makes us uniquely positioned to execute this project."

During the last two decades, McDermott has successfully executed a number of feasibility studies, front end engineering and design (FEED) and EPCM projects for Unipetrol at their refineries and petrochemical facilities in the Czech Republic.

The project is scheduled to be fully executed from McDermott's Brno, Czech Republic, office with completion expected in second quarter 2020.

Work on the project will begin immediately and the contract award will be reflected in McDermott's first quarter 2019 backlog.