McCarthy undertaking work on Houston's expansion of NEWPP

McCarthy Building Companies Inc., through the Houston Waterworks Team, has been awarded three separate contracts on Houston's Northeast Water Purification Plant (NEWPP) project. To meet the needs of a growing population and shift from reliance on groundwater to surface water for its drinking water, the City of Houston and four regional water authority partners are undertaking a 320-million- gallons-per-day (MGD), $1.765 billion design-build expansion of NEWPP. It is currently the largest progressive design-build water treatment plant project underway in the U.S. The NEWPP project's first 80-MGD phase will be in operation in early 2023; the balance of McCarthy's construction work will be complete in 2024; and the overall plant will be in full operation in early 2025.

"Water projects have been and will continue to be a big part of what we do at McCarthy," said Kurt Knebel, executive vice president of McCarthy. "We are proud to be selected by a prominent team for one of its largest and most complex projects in years; it is a true testament to the quality of work our heavy civil/marine/industrial team produces."

The first package is the early works Central Plant foundations, which consists of furnishing and installing all rebar and structural concrete, embeds, pipe penetrations and under-slab process mechanical piping on the west filter module and transfer pump station facilities. The second package is for the construction of a 30,000-square-foot raw water intake pump station.

The third package includes the balance of construction of the Central Plant, which will consist of a full buildout of the two facilities already underway to complete Phase 1, as well as the rest of the filters, the second transfer pump station and post-chemical facilities for Phase 2.

Throughout the project, McCarthy's team will self-perform several aspects of the job, including process piping, process equipment installation, pile driving, concrete work, metal installation and earthwork.

For more information, visit www.mccarthy.com or call (832) 694-6100.