Matrix Service to build Piedmont LNG facility in N.C.

Construction

Piedmont Natural Gas has selected Matrix Service Inc., a subsidiary of Matrix Service Co., to build its LNG facility in Robeson County, North Carolina.

The facility will help Piedmont Natural Gas continue providing customers with a reliable supply of natural gas during peak usage days, when extremely low temperatures create a higher-than-normal demand for natural gas.

The 1-billion-cubic-foot storage facility will cover approximately 60 acres of a 685-acre piece of Piedmont-owned property. Construction began in May, with an estimated completion date in summer 2021.

"Our highest priority is the safety of our natural gas infrastructure, our communities and our employees," said Frank Yoho, president of natural gas operations at Duke Energy, parent company of Piedmont Natural Gas. "The contractor we selected had to share our emphasis on safety, offer proven excellence in this specialized construction and commit to minimizing disruption to our neighbors in Robeson County."

"As an industry leader in low-temperature and cryogenic tanks and terminals, we are very pleased to have been awarded this important project," said John R. Hewitt, president and CEO of Matrix Service Co. "We look forward to delivering this project safely, on time and on budget."

The LNG facility is expected to create up to 150 jobs during construction and 10-12 permanent jobs to manage operations. The project will provide more than $800,000 annually in tax revenue to Robeson County.

For more information, visit www. matrixservicecompany.com or call (918) 838-8822.

