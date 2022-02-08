LGH continues partnering to offer discounted rental rates for federal contractors

LGH continues partnering with the General Services Administration (GSA) to offer special benefits, including pre-negotiated terms and discounted prices, to federal contractors through a GSA Schedule.

GSA Schedule holders are individually reviewed and approved by the government. Being a schedule holder means that LGH has been well-vetted and undergoes occasional audits to verify that federal contractors continually receive the best possible service and price for any project.

“LGH has always taken pride in providing federal entities the highest quality and safest lifting gear. All our equipment is certified in accordance with ASME / ANSI guidelines, and our hoisting and winching equipment are customized to customer specifications, providing you with unmatched service and quality equipment. Now, with our GSA Schedule, it’s easier than ever to procure our equipment for your next project,” said Patrick Clark, LGH’s National Rental Support Manager.

The GSA requires companies seeking a Schedule to undergo a tedious certification process and meet several strict standards and eligibility requirements. As part of the process, a GSA representative and the company requesting the Schedule must come together to settle on various pre-negotiated terms, conditions, and competitive prices. Schedule holders must also comply with any federal mandates, international trade laws, or US hiring laws.

Among the other benefits, being a GSA Schedule holder allows LGH to offer a unique service where company sales representatives may visit project sites and military installations to provide insight into customer rigging applications.

Established in 1990, LGH - North America has grown to become the premier rental provider for hoisting, pulling, jacking, rigging, safety, and material handling equipment. With 23 locations supported by over 60 field representatives, LGH has an unmatched tenure and staunch reputation for its application expertise. Additionally, LGH has 9 European locations for their overseas customers.

LGH secured their GSA pricing contract in 2018. Since then, they have been able to meet the equipment needs of federal contractors, both new to LGH and existing customers that were previously unable to enjoy these discounts. This is a relatively new market for LGH that is still developing but promises to continue LGH’s exposure to more contractors and special projects.