Family-owned company redefining construction industry

Jacob Rivers, Kelley Construction Inc.

Kelley Construction Inc. is America's new culture of construction, redefining construction innovation and elevating the experience of our customers on a national scale.

Kelley Construction employs industry- leading construction strategies based on insight, technology and talent, centered around a joy for building and a passion for delivering service excellence. That's the Kelley "culture of construction."

Kelley Construction, a family-owned company, has drastically expanded its scope and service offerings over the past 41 years. From manufacturing and distribution, petrochem and refining, tilt-up and pre-cast, general contracting, mechanical and specialty concrete to food and beverage, metal building and scrap recycling, Kelley Construction sets itself apart from its competition with its capacity to operate anywhere in the U.S., its emphasis on keeping up with the latest technology, and its employee- and relationship- driven company culture.

Kelley Construction is licensed in 49 states, with a strong presence in the midstream market and plans to move into the downstream and petrochemical markets in the near future. "We have the ability to travel throughout the U.S., a lot of our competition is regional. Once a customer realizes we can touch everywhere they have facilities in the U.S. and that we're just as efficient in one place as we are in the next, they're usually very happy," said Mark Kelley, vice president of Kelley Construction and president of the industrial division.

Our ability to travel -- and travel well -- relies heavily upon the fact that Kelley Construction maintains the importance of technology and innovation.

We take pride in being on the cutting edge of technology. We utilize a real-time project management system to communicate on project-related matters with the entire project team, including owners, architects, the Kelley Construction team members and any subcontractors. Having this software allows us to maximize efficiency when dealing with any changes or issues on a project. "We're technology-savvy. We spend a lot of time and effort making sure we're at the top of our game when it comes to technology," Kelley said. We strive to continue to advance our technology to reflect current trends and provide our clients with the most up-to-date options the market produces.

