Industrial services provider is ‘all In’

It was recently discovered by accident that the first three letters of "Allegiant" and the first two letters of "Industrial" spell "all in." It was a discovery that was as simple as our marketing director haphazardly setting a piece of paper over part of the logo on his desk, looking down and seeing it. This serendipitous moment has led to an implementation of this message all throughout our brand.

Being "all in" is an etiquette we've practiced since day one at Allegiant Industrial, and it perfectly describes our culture. We just hadn't found the perfect way to describe it.

This newly discovered mantra not only means a strict adherence to safety, quality and integrity but also being a one-stop, complete procurement-to-paint, all-solutions provider to our clients.

When Allegiant Industrial was founded, it was the coming together of individuals from leadership roles in our industry with decades of experience -- over 400 years combined, in fact -- with a vision to create a company that was never satisfied with being "good enough." It would take a commitment to being "all in" to achieve the above-exceptional results we strive for.

With a strong emphasis on safety, our work consists of both major and capital projects, routine maintenance and turnarounds. Our shops are staffed with highly skilled fabricators and welders with excellent safety and quality performance records. We focus on exceeding our customers' expectations in performance, schedule, delivery and cost.

Allegiant Industrial is process-driven. We utilize industry-standard equipment and technology paired with the strongest, most skilled labor and specialists in the industry.

Our two campuses combined feature more than 500,000 square feet of shop space to include welding, fabrication, blasting, coatings and stress-relieving facilities with an on-site, post-weld heat treat oven, plus in-house trucking capabilities.

We're equipped to handle 130,000 spools (or 3 million factored diameter inches) of weld annually, with pipe sizes 112 inches and below, with segregated capabilities. From isometric receipt to spool delivery, our barcode tracking system provides customers with real-time spool tracking, available 24 hours a day.

In 2018, we proudly introduced the Allegiant Industrial Island Park Campus, located on 75 acres with deepwater, rail and interstate access. Because of this exclusive deepwater access to the Gulf of Mexico, we're able to deliver the most complex modular solutions, including oversized vessels.

The Allegiant Industrial Island Park Campus also features five paint and three blast booths, enabling us to handle 5 million square feet of coated surface annually, including thermal spray aluminum, fusion-bonded epoxy and teflon. This, combined with our field services division, allows us to meet the needs of customers worldwide.

As we grow at Allegiant Industrial, these things remain the same: our commitment, honor, loyalty and integrity, the very things that define the word "Allegiant."

For now, and for the future, we're All In.

For more information, visit www.allegiantindustrial.com or call (409) 838-9150.

