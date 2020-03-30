Increase efficiency in plant construction with fabric structures

Running a construction business is challenging -- and petrochemical plant construction includes an added layer of complication. The fiscal and regulatory environment is constantly changing. Nowadays, managing a profitable business means going above and beyond traditional benchmarks to increase operational efficiency so you can continue to deliver quality construction while being as cost-efficient as possible. But, as petrochemical processing plants continue to grow in complexity and scale, how can you streamline and optimize the building process?

STEFANI SCHWEM, Project Manager, Mahaffey Fabric Structures

Construction projects can suffer myriad problems, including overspending related to productivity and high levels of non-value-added activities. Since time is money, these everyday losses can cost your business. Utilizing a temporary fabric structure during plant construction can help you reduce idle time for employees and minimize delays in your project timeline by addressing some of the most common areas of productivity drains, including:

Weather conditions: With petrochemical plant construction, the most challenging issues are often the local climate and geography, since the jobsite is dictated by the availability of natural resources. Extreme weather events, seasonal rains or shorter daylight hours can cause site alterations, destruction, additional work and accidents -- which impact productivity. Temporary fabric structures can be climate-controlled, fully lit and engineered to withstand high winds, large amounts of snow and extreme temperatures to keep your crews comfortable and projects on schedule.

Proximity of work: "Tool time" is a common concern in both plant construction and turnaround events. When work is in a remote area, where access to resources and tools is not as easy, distance can take its toll on productivity. You want to maximize the amount of time employees spend at the wrenches and minimize wasted travel time to and from the site for material deliveries or breaks. With a temporary lunch tent or warehouse, you can offer your employees the shelter they need to avoid fatigue or disruptions in workflow and help ensure materials and equipment reach the right location at the appropriate time.

Safety concerns: With traditional blast modules, break trailers or temporary metal buildings, space is typically limited. During construction, workspaces with no ventilation or natural light translate to extra time spent taking breaks or performing security checks. Fabric buildings eliminate these issues by creating a climate-controlled workspace and allowing natural light to permeate the translucent -- yet durable -- fabric membrane.

Essentially, fabric structures provide your workers with a comfortable heated structure or air-conditioned environment and eliminate the threat of inclement weather, while keeping your crews closer to their worksite and maximizing productivity. Industrial fabric shelters also serve as temporary warehouses to secure supplies from theft on big jobsites, as shelter for sensitive equipment that arrives early and as protection from weather-sensitive components, such as insulation material or other specialized plant components.

When seeking temporary and semi-permanent industrial fabric structures, look for a company with a documented history of innovation and excellence that you can count on to provide safe and compliant tent solutions, no matter how big or small your project's needs. Such a company should hold ISNetworld, HAZWOPER, TWIC, DISA (Defense Information Systems Agency), PICS (Pacific Industrial Contractor Screening) and OSHA certifications, as well as site-specific credentials, to ensure the safety of its employees and your workforce on-site.

