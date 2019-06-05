Gulf Coast contractor to double in size this year

Oates Industries Inc. is a full-service, woman-owned contractor serving the construction needs of industrial manufacturers at over 90 facilities across the Gulf Coast. As a multidisciplined contractor, Oates provides construction, procurement and project management for capital improvement projects, maintenance and turnaround activities. BIC Magazine recently sat down with Vice President Danny Earp to learn more about the company and its growth objectives for the coming year.

BIC: What does Oates do, and why should people use it?

EARP: Oates is a self-performing general contractor with over 40 years of experience serving the industrial market. We have a coded weld shop as well as electrical/instrument, civil, structural steel, piping, roofing and building divisions.

BIC: Can you tell us more about the company's history and how it's gained success?

EARP: The company was founded in 1963 as a local roofing company. Around 1982, the company made a decision to focus its roofing services in the industrial market. In 2002, the company was sold to a new owner, who decided to expand the services from just roofing to providing full-service solutions to small capital/maintenance projects. The new management team recognized there was a need for move-in/move-out small capital projects and decided to pursue that market.

Since we are a one-stop shop, clients were excited they were able to have only one company to qualify and manage to get the smaller projects performed that the larger construction companies weren't interested in or that didn't make financial sense for them to pursue. Another attribute that contributed to our success was the management team's commitment to safety. Oates has been awarded the Houston Business Roundtable's "Best In Class" and "Gold" numerous times over the years. As a result, Oates Industries has flourished and continued to grow and expand its services.

BIC: What's in store for Oates in the next year or two? Any big news?

EARP: Growth. We will double the size of our company this year, and our backlog continues to grow at a record pace.

Danny Earp, vice president, Oates Industries Inc.

BIC: What sets Oates apart from its competitors?

EARP: We are a self-performing general contractor with the ability to mobilize and demobilize quickly for small capital/maintenance projects. If a client needs a few pipefitters and welders for a couple of days on very short notice, we are the company to go to. We serviced 82 different facilities last year and have the ability to move people quickly without needing to hire new employees for just a couple of days.

BIC: What is Oates' mission in the industry? What kinds of customers need it most?

EARP: Our mission is to be the safest and preferred provider of services -- the favored employer in our industry -- and to have financial results superior to those of our leading competitors. The types of customers who need us most are those who truly care about safety and safety execution plans; those who want a quality, timely, cost-effective product; and lastly, those who need a project performed without a lot of drama.

For more information, visit www. oatesinc.com or call (281) 930-9305.

