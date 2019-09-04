Global services company expands with two locations in Texas

Brunel Industries recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house for its new headquarters in Pasadena, Texas.

Brunel Industry Services is an industrial construction firm committed to safely executing best-in-class turnaround, maintenance and capital expenditure projects in the chemical, petroleum, pipeline/compressor station and power industries. Its three service lines provide clients with an individual or consolidated solution, addressing your most urgent needs no matter the requirement, size or location. Brunel's guarantee is simple: to provide safe, quality services within budget and on time.

Brunel recently celebrated the grand opening of its Midland and Pasadena, Texas, facilities. Both locations are strategically placed to support highly concentrated oil and gas areas in Texas. These locations will also serve the industry throughout the Permian Basin and the Gulf Coast region. Brunel's headquarters in Pasadena includes 100 employees, of which 30 employees work out of the Midland office.

"With these locations, Brunel can supply the construction and maintenance services for any project, as well as skilled labor," said Raymond Garrett, president of Brunel Industry Services. "Our customers trust Brunel Industry Services to solve their greatest industrial challenges. With these two offices, we have the capability to construct any project from the ground up."

Brunel's core services include industrial and pipeline, insulation and scaffolding, and instrumentation and electrical.

"Our mission is to provide services you can rely on, backed by accountability, integrity and a results-driven culture," Garrett said. "Our work is the footprint we leave behind, so we ensure it is not only a representation of Brunel but also ourselves."

Brunel Industry Services is part of Brunel International, a global workforce services provider with a workforce of more than 10,000 employees. As a result, Brunel Industry Services has a global reach with localized knowledge, industry-leading resources and financial stability.

× 1 of 3 Expand Approximately 100 employees work in Brunel Industries Services' Pasadena, Texas headquarters. Brunel has the capability to construct any project from the ground up. × 2 of 3 Expand Brunel Industry Services' new facility in Midland, Texas. × 3 of 3 Expand Brunel Industry Services' management team is made up of industry veterans with over 110 years of combined experience. Prev Next

For more information, visit https://brunelindustry.com or call (281) 848-3660.