Gas Liquids Engineering completes detailed engineering for TAQA North's Ferrier Gas Plant

Gas Liquids Engineering Ltd. (GLE) is pleased to announce the successful completion of its detailed engineering Issued for Construction (IFC) scope for TAQA North Ltd.'s new Ferrier Gas Plant in west-central Alberta.

The facility is currently under construction.

The Ferrier Gas Plant is a new sweet natural gas processing facility designed to process production from TAQA North's surrounding development areas. Phase 1 of the facility is designed for 105 MMSCFD of natural gas processing capacity, with the facility designed to accommodate a potential future Phase 2 expansion.

GLE provided multidisciplinary engineering and project support across process, mechanical, piping, civil/structural, electrical, instrumentation and controls. The facility incorporates inlet separation, mechanical refrigeration, de-ethanization and de-butanization, recycle compression, NGL and condensate storage, flare systems, heat medium, instrument air and associated utilities.

The plant is designed to recover hydrocarbon liquids from the inlet gas while producing pipeline-quality sales gas. The refrigeration and fractionation systems provide for the recovery and separation of natural gas liquids and condensate for sale.

"We are pleased to have completed the detailed engineering and IFC scope for TAQA North's Ferrier Gas Plant and to be part of the project as it moves through construction," said Ryan Arnold, Vice President Business Development, Gas Liquids Engineering. "This project draws directly on GLE's long-standing experience in refrigeration, liquids recovery and natural gas processing, and we are proud to work with TAQA North in bringing this new facility into operation."

GLE's scope included development of the design basis, engineering calculations and equipment specifications, drawing development, 3D modelling, procurement support, vendor integration, HAZOP participation, regulatory engineering support and preparation of construction documentation. GLE is also providing engineering support during the construction phase.

The facility was designed with an emphasis on reliability, performance, safety and regulatory compliance, while providing flexibility for future expansion.