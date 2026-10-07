$547 million financing backs new industrial cable plant in Waller, Texas

Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM) announced a $547 million loan guarantee to support Tele-Fonika Cable Americas' (TFCA) growing manufacturing investment in the United States.

EXIM's loan guarantee will support TFCA's inaugural production of rubber-insulated cables in the United States. The cables, which will be made in Waller, Texas, are the arteries of modern infrastructure and carry power through the data centers, mines, and industrial facilities on which the American economy runs. TFCA's cables will be manufactured by American workers for customers in the United States and around the world. The loan guarantee will be provided under the Bank's Make More in America Initiative, which extends EXIM financing to export-oriented domestic manufacturing projects, especially in sectors critical to national security, to compete on a global scale.

"EXIM's innovative tools like Make More in America help U.S. workers win around the globe and at home. Winning means building, and President Trump is delivering at unprecedented speed and scale. This financing will help Tele-Fonika Cable Americas reshore U.S. jobs and put Americans to work building the industries of the future," said EXIM Chairman Jovanovic.

"EXIM's approval of the $547 million loan guarantee is a key step for Tele-Fonika Kable Group's investment in Waller, Texas," said Bartłomiej Zgryzek, CFO of Tele-Fonika Kable Group. "This investment is a clear result of the Make More in America Initiative. Building a manufacturing facility in the United States from the ground up is a significant operational challenge, and we are taking it on. We expect continued growth in the U.S. market, particularly in data centers, mining and industrial infrastructure, and we intend to serve that demand with cables made in Texas."

Who is Tele-Fonika Cable Group?

Tele-Fonika Cable Group is the third-largest electrical cable manufacturer in Europe and one of the largest in the world, employing more than 2,500 people and selling its products in more than 80 countries. The proposed Waller, Texas, facility, just northwest of Houston, would be the company's first manufacturing operation in North America and reflects confidence in American workers and the U.S. industrial base.

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The facility is expected to boost employment in Texas, employing up to 500 people and several hundred construction workers.