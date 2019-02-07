Chet Morrison contractors completes EPCIC Project for DeNovo

Engineers, Engineering

Chet Morrison Contractors LLC was awarded the engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) contract from Trinidad and Tobago's DeNovo Energy Ltd. Work scope for the Iguana field development included facilities for three development wells installed through a conductor supported platform (CSP) and a 45-kilometer, 14-inch-diameter subsea natural gas export pipeline connecting the Iguana CSP to a newly constructed onshore gas processing unit on the Port Lisas Industrial Estate, with commissioning for first gas delivery.

Morrison safely and innovatively managed the unique offshore and shore crossing conditions to complete this development in record time, and successfully installed and commissioned the pipeline and offshore facility in October 2018.

Morrison safely delivered the project with more than 370,000 combined man-hours while achieving zero recordable incidents.

"Partnering with Morrison enabled DeNovo to successfully deliver this first fast-track development in Trinidad and Tobago with technical excellence," said DeNovo Founder and CEO Joel M. C. Pemberton. "The high-risk shore crossing through an environmentally sensitive area was safely managed, exceeding the expectation of the regulatory agencies. Throughout the process, Morrison was versatile and creative in providing a range of solutions to unexpected challenges. The focus on constructability by the Morrison team supported a streamlined, practical approach to project delivery that ultimately maximized overall project efficiency."

