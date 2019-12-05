EPC services provider has established position in Gulf Coast

Delivering EPC megaprojects like Gulf Coast Growth Venture's chemical facility in Corpus Christi, Texas, which features the world's largest steam cracker, and Yuhuang Chemical's flagship methanol plant in St. James Parish, Louisiana, Wood is trailblazing the U.S. downstream and chemical markets.

Now one of the largest energy services companies in the world, Wood provides full support for downstream facilities, helping customers design, build, run and improve refining and petrochemical plants. But Wood President of Downstream and Chemicals Thomas Grell explained it's not just megaprojects the company has set its sights on.

"Our trademarks are execution excellence and scalable delivery," Grell said. "Whether it's EPC services for major developments, midsize projects or small-scale modifications, we bring our proven delivery expertise to bear.

"Our project management capability means we can scale up and down as required. For example, we were recently awarded a contract to provide maintenance and supplemental project support services to SNF Floquip's chemical manufacturing facilities in Louisiana."

Wood was born out of a merger between Wood Group and Amec Foster Wheeler, and the company now employs 60,000 of the best minds to deliver services to the energy and industrial sectors. Texas and Louisiana remain a hotbed of activity for the firm, with Wood active in everything from offshore oil and gas, shale and chemicals to pipelines, delivering design, project management, construction, operations and maintenance, and consultancy services.

"Refinery utilization is building, and a changing demand environment is driving both expansions and major modifications," Grell said. "There also continues to be a strong demand for chemical projects in the U.S., with spending at its highest along the entire Gulf Coast, particularly in Texas and Louisiana.

"Our strong proposition, combining end-to-end lifecycle services with our chemical expertise and expertise in brownfield modifications, enables us to offer a complete package of scalable and tailored solutions to customers making those investments. In particular, we excel at defining and planning the early phases of capital projects, combined with transparent and robust total-installed cost estimates."

According to Grell, with so much infrastructure in the Gulf Coast and a distinct price advantage over most of the world, Wood is focused on adding value to customer operations in this region.

"We recently made a series of investments in regional offices, including a new office in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in addition to our established Deer Park, Texas, execution hub. All of this enables us to grow with our customers and deliver effectively along the Gulf Coast, from Corpus Christi to New Orleans.

"We also welcomed Bryan Knost, our new vice president of operations for Wood's Downstream and Chemicals business. Bryan's primary focus will be to expand our downstream and chemicals presence in Louisiana. His extensive experience of managing construction, maintenance, and large and small capital projects will help strengthen our performance in the region."

Combining end-to-end lifecycle services with chemical expertise, Wood is driving scalable and tailored solutions to match the diverse needs of the region's process industries, supporting a new end market for oil.

