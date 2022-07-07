Enterprise clarifies media reports regarding proposed ethylene cracker

Enterprise Products Operating LLC recently filed applications for tax abatements for six proposed projects, including a proposed ethane to ethylene cracker that could be located in one of at least three jurisdictions.

None of the six projects and their locations have been finalized, approved or sanctioned at this time.

Furthermore, to clarify multiple media reports, while Enterprise has been working to develop and commercially underwrite an ethane to ethylene facility for a number of years, the company has neither approved nor sanctioned the construction of such a facility.