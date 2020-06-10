Decoding complexity to deliver simplicity

For over 60 years, Phenix Construction Technologies has been committed to delivering high-quality design, detail and fabrication of pre-engineered metal buildings, light to heavy complex steel structures and related procurement services. The company's mission is to provide customers with innovative, future-ready steel construction solutions through its operations, expertise and excellence.

Phenix has consistently supplied errorfree buildings to its clients and contractors, with a focus on next-gen technology to visualize and detail buildings to perfection. The company's numerous accredited quality assurance programs guarantee its customers a precise fit for installations on even the most complex jobsites.

Phenix today stands as the largest exporter of pre-engineered buildings and steel structures from India. With export order sizes ranging from 50-8,000 metric tons, Phenix has executed projects in more than 20 countries from Asia to America.

Phenix's dedicated staff - over 800 professionals, 91 certified engineers and a total workforce of over 2,500 employees - believes in the company's vision of being a knowledge leader in the steel construction industry through its product and service offerings:

Pre-engineered metal buildings: Each project Phenix works on is custom-designed and detailed to unique specifications and considers every physical load and environmental impact. The company's buildings are fabricated to the most exacting standards, leading to an error-free product that will stand the test of time.

Steel fabrication: In cases where independent engineers have designed the steel structure, the clients can select from any variety of hot-rolled sizes, thicknesses and shapes, including I-beam, pipe, rectangular, square, rod and angle. The company manufactures to global and American standards by using computer-aided automation, meaning its customers can be confident the delivered project will be right the first time.

Procurement: Phenix is a procurement specialist. The company establishes strong relationships with new and existing vendors in the ever-growing global supply chain, working with customers and vendors to ensure the details of each product Phenix buys will fit the system it creates. Phenix is prepared to walk clients through the entire lifecycle of the products it supplies for their buildings, whether or not Phenix was the manufacturer.

Design and detailing services: Phenix's staff of detailers uses 2-D, 3-D and building information modeling (BIM) software to create connection details from the simplest to the most complex structural designs for fabrication and erection.

Phenix is a trusted name in total envelope solutions for pre-engineered and structural steel projects, synonymous with precision solutions, systems thinking and execution excellence. The company is a division of M&B Group, a six-decade-old infrastructure giant with an annual turnover exceeding $112 million.

With an experienced team of professionals, a deep understanding of on-the-ground complexities, multidomain knowledge complemented by state-of-the-art manufacturing proficiency and an innate passion for perfection, Phenix is adept at delivering on complex specifications with ease. The company is ready to start building new, binding relationships with companies in the North and South American markets.

Phenix is perhaps best encapsulated by its mission of "decoding complexity to deliver simplicity." Every building detail, connection and related product is entered into a 3-D BIM model that alerts Phenix's expert team of any conflicts or design errors. Those details are then fabricated to precise specifications and automated to exacting standards. It truly is all in the details.

For more information, visit www.mbphenix.com or email phenix.us@mbphenix.com.