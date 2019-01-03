News Update: Construction

Construction industry adds 23,000 jobs

The U.S. construction industry added 23,000 net new positions in September, according to an Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) analysis of data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

During the past 12 months, the industry has added 315,000 net new jobs, an increase of 4.5 percent. Nonresidential construction employment expanded by 18,600 net jobs on a monthly basis.

Though construction unemployment rose to 4.1 percent in September, it remains low by historical standards. National unemployment dropped to 3.7 percent across all industries, the lowest rate since December 1969.

Construction material costs increase 7.4 percent

The cost of many products used in construction climbed 7.4 percent over the past year due to double-digit increases in commonly used construction materials, according to an analysis of new Labor Department data by the Associated General Contractors of America. Association officials noted the cost increases come as many construction firms are already grappling with shortages of skilled craftsmen essential for projects but have limited ability to increase prices for their services.

Diesel fuel, steel pipe and tube, asphalt paving mixtures and aluminum products were among the diverse products that contributed to the large year-over-year cost increases, the analysis said. From September 2017 to September 2018, there were producer price index increases of 29.3 percent for diesel fuel, 22.1 percent for steel pipe and tube, 11.7 percent for fabricated structural metal, 11.2 percent for asphalt paving mixtures and blocks, and 10.7 percent for aluminum mill shapes.

New ASA video-on-demand examines group captive insurance

Construction subcontractors are learning how to take control of their health insurance expenses with a new, complimentary video-on-demand from the Foundation of the American Subcontractors Association (ASA).

In the video, “Group Captive Insurance for Construction Companies,” presenter Ed Kushlis, Insurance Associates of Rockville, Maryland, explains how midsize companies in captives can drastically reduce health insurance expenses and workers’ compensation costs, maintain the same level of benefits and keep the same network.

The video is complimentary for ASA members and nonmembers.

ARTBA, WTS alliance encourages women in sector

The American Road & Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA) and the Women’s Transportation Seminar International (WTS) have formed an alliance to support and advance women in the transportation infrastructure sector. The organizations signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) at ARTBA’s National Convention.

“ARTBA looks forward to working with WTS to promote the development and advancement of women in the transportation design and construction industry. Through this MOU, we also hope to help drive an increase in the number of women entering the transportation workforce,” said AECOM Executive Vice President Matt Cummings, who championed the agreement.

The agreement aims to promote the sector as a rewarding career choice for women; further the participation, advancement and recognition of women in the transportation infrastructure sector, both public and private; provide professional development opportunities to help women advance their skill sets and careers to ensure the sector’s future success; encourage participation in organizational leadership activities at the national, state and local levels; and cooperate with others who share these objectives to achieve them.

