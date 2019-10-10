Contractor adds value with ASME, NBIC accreditations

CIMA Services LP is an industry leader in self-performing a wide variety of construction and environmentally sensitive projects.

Over the past 14 years, CIMA Services LP has become one of the premier industrial contractors on the Gulf Coast.

CIMA has built a solid customer base through hard work, always staying focused on safety and quality while providing value for every customer dollar spent. Specializing in the civil, mechanical and environmental disciplines, CIMA has built its reputation as an industry leader on a wide variety of turnkey projects.

In May, CIMA added even more value for its customer base by becoming an ASME Section VIII and National Board Inspection Code (NBIC)-accredited contractor. CIMA can now repair, rerate and perform alterations on all varieties of ASME Section VIII coded equipment. Whether it's performing weld repairs, adding nozzles or rerating vessels due to changing operating conditions, CIMA is ready to plan and execute projects with the same safety and quality mentality that has made it a premier company customers on the Gulf Coast rely on each and every day.

In order for a company to get accredited by the ASME (U Stamp) and National Board of Boiler and Pressure Vessel Inspectors (R Stamp), it must have a quality control and assurance program in place and be approved through a State of Texas audit. This quality program must include material control and project execution while following a strict written code, in addition to welder qualifications, testing, inspections, and proper and thorough documentation of customer records and NBIC registrations.

"There is an enormous commitment required for obtaining these accreditations," said Matt Taylor, managing partner for CIMA. "From the customer's point of view, these accreditations add a lot of value to a project by having a single contractor that can perform civil, piping and environmental work and has the qualifications and certifications to work on ASME-coded equipment. This is great news for the many plant owners and operators on the Gulf Coast that CIMA will work with."

CIMA only employs welders who are tested and qualified through the ASME Section IX code. Whatever your needs are, CIMA can be on-site with an approved repair plan and qualified personnel to get your project completed with the utmost quality, safety and value.

"It is our belief that our successes are due in large part to CIMA's philosophy of staffing complex projects with highly qualified personnel who offer direct project experience," Taylor said. "This philosophy is one of many key ingredients in CIMA's project success formula, which anticipates obstacles before they occur, resulting in efficient, compliant, safe and cost-effective projects."

CIMA is uniquely qualified to provide the services required by the oil and gas industry. The company employs a behavior-based safety program that utilizes tools such as job safety analysis and field observation of worker activity to ensure a work environment that promotes safe task performance.

When it comes to equipment, CIMA maintains an asset base of more than $8 million in specialized equipment, including track-mounted excavators, roll-off trucks and containers, vacuum trucks, dozers, loaders, backhoes, pressure washers, monitoring instrumentation and radiation survey equipment.

For more information, visit www.cimaserviceslp.com or call (713) 946-5053.

