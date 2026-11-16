Black Bayou Gas Storage, LLC has begun construction at its natural gas storage project in Cameron Parish, Louisiana, shortly after receiving a Limited Notice to Proceed from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on October 20, 2026.

"With our FERC approvals in hand, we have moved from planning to building," said Tad Lalande, Chief Executive Officer of Black Bayou Energy Hub. "Construction is now under way in Cameron Parish, and we expect our first caverns in service in 2028. Black Bayou controls the entire dome, we hold our FERC certificate, and we are now building the Gulf Coast storage capacity our customers have been asking for. It's an exciting time for us."

Project details

The project is being built on a 2,500-acre site on the Black Bayou salt dome, which Black Bayou controls in its entirety. The initial phase comprises four caverns with 44.4 Bcf of FERC-certificated working gas capacity, connected by a dual-header pipeline system to 13 interstate pipelines. Certificated for up to 1.6 Bcf/d of injection and 2.0 Bcf/d of withdrawal, the facility will provide high-deliverability, multi-cycle storage, balancing, wheeling and blending services to safely and reliably meet the growing needs of Gulf Coast energy markets, serving LNG export terminals, local distribution companies, power generators, marketers and natural gas producers.

Initial project in-service is targeted for late 2028.

Across Louisiana, the project is expected to create 23 direct new jobs and 35 indirect new jobs, for a total of 58 potential new job opportunities. In addition, the project is expected to support more than 1,000 construction jobs at its peak.

"Beginning construction is an important milestone for Black Bayou and reflects years of planning, engineering and coordination across the project team," said Daniel James, SVP Development. "Our focus now is on executing the work safely and efficiently while building reliable, flexible infrastructure that will serve our customers and the Gulf Coast energy market for decades to come. We are proud to move this project into its next phase and look forward to working alongside our contractors, local partners and surrounding communities as construction progresses."

About Black Bayou Energy Hub

Black Bayou Energy Hub is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana, and is developing natural gas storage and related infrastructure in and around the Black Bayou salt dome in Cameron and Calcasieu Parishes. Black Bayou Gas Storage, LLC holds a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. For more information, visit www.blackbayouenergyhub.com.