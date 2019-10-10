Careers in construction month highlights pathways into industry

Skilled craft professionals are more in demand on commercial and industrial construction jobsites than ever before. In fact, Associated Builders and Contractors estimates 440,000 additional construction workers need to be hired just this year to meet current construction backlog, which stood at 8.5 months as of July 2019. During Careers in Construction Month, ABC is raising awareness that the opportunities to both join and excel in construction professions is limitless.

Because of our earn-while-you-learn model, construction is one of the few industries where someone can earn a paycheck while completing or continuing their education. In 2018 alone, members of Associated Builders and Contractors from across the country spent $1.6 billion—a 45% increase from 2013—to develop their employees, which translated into more than 980,000 course attendees receiving craft, leadership and safety education to add to their professional credentials.

That’s because construction isn’t just a job, but a well-paying career with high earning potential. In Texas, construction trade workers earn an average of $57,580, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. And there are also many possibilities to advance in the industry by learning new skills, taking on new challenges and pursuing new credentials or licenses.

“My first job in the manufacturing/construction industry was as a safety coordinator,” says Terry Buza, Director of Health, Safety, and Education at Slack & Co. “Thirty years later, I lead health, safety and education initiatives for a large civil construction company.”

This is just one example of a construction career success story. To learn more, visit www.ABCHouston.org.