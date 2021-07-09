Anniversary message from KnightHawk

As we just celebrated the anniversary of our country’s independence, we at KnightHawk are celebrating a special anniversary as well.

July 2, marked 30 years since KnightHawk opened its doors. We are excited to celebrate this remarkable achievement. Over the years, we have reached several groundbreaking milestones in our respective fields, as our experience has spanned many industries over all points on the globe. I am so humbled that our company is an industry leader spoken in the same breath as those recognized as true “titans.”

In addition to our professional achievements, I take great pride in our community service work, actively supporting charities such as the Clear Lake Food Pantry in Houston and the Dream Center in downtown Los Angeles, among many others. We have served the needy in Houston, California, Mexico, cities throughout the US, Russia, Brazil, and Honduras, just to name a few.

I personally want to thank our loyal clients who have trusted us over the years and allowed us to partner with them in solving their most difficult problems. I also want to recognize our talented team of engineers and staff who work tirelessly to make this company what it is. Without their leadership and commitment, KnightHawk would not have achieved this 30-year milestone.

We have certainly had our share of difficulties over the past three decades, but as I like to say, tough times don’t last, tough teams do. And we do have an amazing team. I also want to acknowledge that behind every strong man, there is a strong woman. I would not be here today without the support, guidance, and prayers of my wonderful wife Diane. But most of all, I want to thank God, who has blessed me with all of these incredible people and opportunities, and without whom none of this would be possible.

We forge into the future with the next generation, as my sons Aaron and Nathan have both taken an active leadership role in the company. Yes, we are God, country, and family. We have had some new and exciting developments in 2021.

Recently, we acquired a new building, which we plan to occupy in the near future as a permanent home. We have also expanded our business to serve the industries of motorsports and aerospace, with our newly created subsidiaries of KnightHawk Motorsports and KnightHawk Aerospace. In addition, plans are underway to build a new laboratory, manufacturing, and testing center.

As we move into the future, we are grateful for your continued support and look forward to another 30 years and beyond!

God bless you and God bless America.

Cliff Knight