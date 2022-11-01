A conversation with AMECO’s Dan Rich

BIC Magazine recently spoke to AMECO Chief Commercial Officer Dan Rich to learn more about his goals for the company and his position. A veteran of industry, Rich leads AMECO in making company-wide progress while maintaining its service quality in both a long-term and immediate time frame.

Reel Video & Stills Dan Rich, CCO, AMECO

Q: What led to your position at your company?

A: I have had a career of more than 30 years’ experience in engineering, procurement, construction project execution and corporate operations across a range of industries. Through that experience, I’ve honed expertise in developing scope, deploying execution systems and offering a broad range of qualifications that allow the development of indirect solutions that simplify construction execution complexities.

Q: What is the biggest news in your company right now?

A: We are celebrating AMECO’s 75th anniversary of providing Site Services® to a broad range of clientele and industries, and we’re celebrating a successful acquisition and integration of F&M MAFCO into our company.

Q: Are you looking to grow in new markets or expand in current ones?

A: The near-term goals are focused on growing in current markets while strengthening our position in high-growth industries, such as advanced manufacturing and technology, where we are successfully supporting multiple projects in the southeastern United States, Texas, and further west. F&M MAFCO’s solid presence in the infrastructure and marine industries allows for additional growth in those markets. Over the past year we’ve reintroduced AMECO Site Services to the market and are changing the way those items, such as scaffolding, tools and supplies, workforce hydration, construction equipment and fueling are contracted and executed site-wide. With the acquisition of F&M MAFCO we expanded our footprint and capabilities, bringing together the best of both companies to serve our clients inside the gate on capital construction sites, operations and maintenance efforts, and shutdown and turnaround projects. It has been an exciting year, and more good things are to come in 2023!

Q: How do you plan to address changes in the workforce/ economy/emissions in the coming year?

A: For the workforce, departing from the COVID-19 era is challenging, but the company has achieved significant improvements via leadership’s demonstration of working smarter and harder and keeping focused on what is in front of us. AMECO firmly believes in, lives by and evaluates the products and services that align with and improve our impact on environmental and social governance. This fundamental is incorporated into our delivery of Site Services to our clients. As an example, we are teaming with a new service that delivers a true circular economy. When this service is deployed on a larger scale project, it reduces in/out transportation requirements by two thirds, thus significantly reducing emissions and energy requirements.

Q: What is a “fun fact” about you people might not know?

A: Most people don’t know this, but way back in my career, I was a crane operator prior to joining the EPC management team. My roots run deep in the construction industry; it’s a field I have devoted my life to.

For more information, visit ameco.com or call (864) 295-7800.