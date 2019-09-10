Supply and demand of the construction workforce

Construction

The Trump economy continues to click along with the stock market shooting up and more jobs added than there are people to fill them. Strategies implemented since the 2016 election have been successful in improving not only the oil and gas economy but almost all industry sectors. Economists are stating America is at full employment, meaning that, except for those few people transitioning jobs, everyone currently in the workforce has a job. Unemployment is at a near-record low, and unemployment rates for all minorities are at record lows.

What does that mean for the construction industry? Contractors have been complaining about the lack of a skilled workforce for well over a decade. They have been talking about developing a variety of programs to attract, train and retain a skilled workforce. Contractors and their associations like ABC have been initiating programs to build and sustain an adequate workforce both in quantity and quality for the industry.

ABC of Greater Houston has expanded training programs into 13 community colleges and 63 Greater Houston area high schools. Over 10,000 people are enrolled in these programs annually. These programs have been successful in aligning training programs with the needs of the industry. They are attracting young people to the industry and giving them a dream. In addition to expanding training programs, contractors are reaching out to new targets by setting up job expos for veterans, second chance individuals and high schoolers to actively recruit into the industry.

While those training programs have been moderately successful, they have not been able to keep up with the growing Houston market and the rapid growth of the economy. Between the growth of the petrochemical industry and commercial development to accommodate the rapid population growth, there is still a need to further expand the construction workforce. The construction industry will expand 11 percent over the next 10 years (on average) across the country and far more in the Greater Houston area. The demand for a skilled workforce will continue well into the next decade.

If I remember my Economics 101 class correctly, it is all about supply and demand. When demand goes up -- like we are seeing with a limited supply of skilled workers -- then the price of those skilled workers will also go up. Construction wages will expand to place construction workers solidly back in the middle class. This elevation of middle-class wages and status will attract more workers into the industry.

The NCCER website called "Build Your Future" (BYF) is attracting people into the industry with average wages that are far better than most people getting out of college are seeing. BYF reports the average salary of a welder is $67,000, a construction site safety technician is $68,000 and an instrument technician is $70,000. Those are average salaries, meaning that half the group is making more than the stated averages. Very few college degrees are advertising those levels of wages.

Will those high wages be enough to attract workers to the industry in sufficient supply to meet the growing demand? At this time, it is hard to predict. Either it will and the wage escalation will stabilize, or we will see increases in wages that will continue to add to the cost of construction. The owners working with associations like Houston Business Roundtable and East Harris County Manufacturers Association are aware of the increase in construction costs and are helping ABC with its workforce development efforts. Together, we will come up with solutions to resolve the skilled workforce issue.

For more information, contact Russell Hamley at (713) 523-6ABC [6222] or r.hamley@abchouston.org, or contact David Helveston of the ABC Pelican Chapter at (225) 753-2590 or dhelveston@abcpelican.com.

