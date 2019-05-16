News Update: Construction

National Stand-Down to prevent falls to be held May 6-10

Fatalities caused by falls from elevation continue to be a leading cause of death for construction employees, accounting for 366 of the 971 construction fatalities recorded in 2017 (Bureau of Labor Statistics). Those deaths were preventable. The National Safety Stand-Down, held May 6-10 this year, raises fall hazard awareness across the country in an effort to stop fall fatalities and injuries.

A Safety Stand-Down is a voluntary event for employers to talk directly to employees about safety. Any workplace can hold a stand-down by taking a break to focus on fall hazards and reinforcing the importance of fall prevention. It can also be an opportunity for employees to talk to management about fall and other job hazards they see.

For more information, visit www.osha.gov or call (800) 321-6742 [OSHA].

Metro areas experience continued employment growth

Construction employment grew in 275, or 76 percent, of 358 metro areas between January 2018 and January 2019, declined in 39 and was unchanged in 44, according to a new analysis of federal employment data released by the Associated General Contractors of America. Association officials said demand for construction in most parts of the country appears to be outstripping the supply of qualified workers to hire.

Association officials said the number of unemployed construction workers is at a series low and urged federal officials to boost investments in career and technical education.

"Expanding the number of high school programs that expose students to the fact construction is a rewarding career path will put more young adults into high-paying construction jobs," said Stephen E. Sandherr, the association's CEO.

For more information, visit www.agc.org or call (703) 548-3118.

ABC celebrates women in construction

The number of women in the U.S. construction industry is on the rise. From apprentices to craft professionals, estimators and executives, women are represented in all facets of the construction workforce. The opportunities to join and grow within the booming construction industry are numerous, especially with a workforce shortage impacting the sector across the U.S.

ABC of Greater Houston's peer group for women is dedicated to advocating for and encouraging fellow women to advance or grow their careers in the construction industry. The group seeks to educate leaders and women on how women can gain leadership positions and advance in the industry.

While the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that, on average, women make 80 cents for every dollar earned by a man, women make 93.5 cents for every dollar in the construction trades.

For more information, visit www.abchouston.org.

FMI releases 2019 AGC/FMI Risk Management Survey

FMI Corp. recently released the latest AGC/FMI survey of the risk environment in the construction industry. This year's study results indicate changes in the engineering and construction risk environment over the past three years and provide important data points regarding future risk management trends.

The 2019 report outlines these risks and then digs into the strategies contractors have identified for recession-proofing their organizations. AGC and FMI have seen the number of contractors in that category increased from 8 percent to 58 percent over the past three years.

The 2018 survey also found that, in response, 38 percent of contractors were increasing their in-house design capabilities. This year that number has increased to 43 percent. The 2019 report explores the different approaches firms are taking, the reasons why and the risks involved.

Finally, the latest report takes a larger look at state-of-the-art construction risk management, expanding on the evidence that "executives are more likely to take a proactive approach to risk management as opposed to viewing it as a defensive exercise."

For more information and to read the report, visit www.fminet.com.

