Wood providing EPC services to proposed world-class ethylene project

Wood has been awarded a major contract to deliver engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services on a reimbursable basis for a world-class plastics manufacturing facility along the US Gulf Coast. The actual construction of the plant is contingent on receipt of environmental permits.

The project is rumored to be the ExxonMobil, SABIC joint project in San Patricio County, Texas, for the proposed petrochemical complex that would include an ethane steam cracker capable of producing 1.8 million tonnes of ethylene per year, a monoethylene glycol unit and two polyethylene units.

The five-year contract will see Wood deliver EPC services for key infrastructure to support the plastics facility, including a world-class ethane steam cracker unit, feeding a monoethylene glycol unit and two polyethylene units.

Andrew Stewart, CEO of Wood’s Asset Solutions Americas business, said: “This is a strategic and significant contract to Wood. We have invested significantly in establishing best in class EPC services and in developing our chemicals expertise. This contract serves to underline the return on that investment. We understand the needs of our client on this mega project and are committed to delivering excellence."

The contract, which is already underway, is one of the largest contracts in Wood’s Americas business, and will see around 1100 employees deployed during peak construction. Wood’s project team has already achieved one million safe man hours on the project.