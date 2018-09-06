News Update: Construction

ABC applauds reauthorization of Perkins Act

Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) has praised Congress and the Trump administration for passing a bipartisan reauthorization of the Carl D. Perkins Career and Technical Education Act, one of the key federal programs that supports vocational education programs that align with local workforce needs and lead to industry-recognized credentials.

"There are 500,000 jobs ready to be filled in the construction industry alone, a number which will continue to grow if we don't join forces to expand collaboration between industry and educators and focus on effective work-based learning," said Greg Sizemore, ABC's vice president of environment, health, safety and workforce development.

The legislation's emphasis on employer engagement in career education gives business and industry an opportunity to have input on workforce development curricula; requires educators and education officials to consult with employers at virtually every stage of planning, launching, implementing and evaluating a career education program or pathway; and funds work-based learning at the state and local levels and through the innovation and modernization grant program.

Construction industry contributes to polymer pipes growth

According to the recently released "Global Polymer Pipes Market 2018-2022" report, one driver in the polymer pipes market is the rapidly growing construction industry. The growth of the global construction market is being driven by developed economies focused on improving their existing infrastructure. The overall development of the world economy is supporting the growth of the global construction market, which includes residential, commercial and industrial segments.

One trend in the market is strategic alliances. The increasing number of strategic partnerships between companies and government organizations across different sectors is significantly contributing to the growing demand for polymer pipes and the growth of the global polymer pipes market.

ABC calls for expanding apprenticeship opportunities

On behalf of Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC), Mike Holland, COO of MAREK Cos., recently testified before the U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions about modernizing and expanding apprenticeship opportunities in the U.S.

In his testimony, Holland outlined the construction industry's workforce development model and stressed the need to revise the U.S. Department of Labor's (DOL's) definition of apprenticeships to include industry-recognized programs

Holland noted industry-recognized programs include both on-the-job training and a classroom component, which meets the definition of an apprenticeship as outlined by a recent DOL taskforce. The industry model also allows apprentices to earn nationally recognized, portable credentials through NCCER, which produces standardized construction and maintenance curricula.

Subcontractors, suppliers learn to use liens, bond claims

Prudent construction subcontractors take advantage of every tool available to them to protect their payment rights.

Bond and lien claims can be powerful weapons, but payment bonds, mechanics' liens and the laws regarding them can be complex and tricky, and each state's law is different. One simple misstep can deprive a subcontractor of its lien and/or bond rights.

In a new video-on-demand from the Foundation of the American Subcontractors Association, "Lien & Bond Claims," presenter Timothy J. Woolford, Esq., of Woolford Kanfer Law P.C., explains the basics, including what to do, when to do it and what to avoid in order to preserve these potent and valuable weapons to enforce your sacred payment rights.

