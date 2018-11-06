Praxair increases capacity to supply growing space launch demand

Praxair, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN; FWB:LIN), has initiated construction on a project to double production capacity at its Mims, Florida air separation plant. The expansion is in response to the rapidly growing demand from contracted customers in the space launch sector as well as in the healthcare, manufacturing, food processing and water treatment sectors in the area. The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2019.

“This investment further strengthens Praxair’s supply reliability in the region,” said Todd Lawson, East Region vice president of Praxair’s U.S. industrial gas business. “Furthermore, the increased production capacity of our merchant atmospheric gases will enable us to better support our customers’ growth and efficiencies in the Central Florida region.”