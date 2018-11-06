Petroteq Energy receives air quality exemption at Asphalt Ridge to begin oil sales

Petroteq Energy Inc. (the “Company”) (TSXV: PQE; OTC:PQEFF; FSE: PQCF), a fully integrated oil and gas company, is pleased to announce that it has received a Small Source Exemption from the Utah Department of Environmental Quality, Division of Air Quality for its Vernal, Utah facility.

The receipt of the Air Quality Small Source Exemption at the Asphalt Ridge asset in Vernal, Utah comes just over a month since the Company initiated commercial production. Petroteq received an “Exemption” due to the Asphalt Ridge facility’s estimated emissions being less than the level where a permit is required, further confirmation that Petroteq’s process is an environmentally conscious method of oil extraction.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has expanded its Board of Directors by adding David Sealock, its CEO; the board is now comprised of five members.

The Company looks forward to making future announcements on business developments with the most recent major milestones having been reached.