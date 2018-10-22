Specialty fabricator, contractor provides ‘world-class’ service

APEX Piping Systems Inc. prides itself on being a world-class specialty fabricator and leader in the process pipe and specialty metal fabrications business. For over 40 years, the company has performed pipe fitting, welding and pipe forming operations with an eye toward quality and a dedication to safety.

Originally named Galaxie Manufacturing, the company was founded in 1965 in Delaware by a former DuPont engineer. Early on, the business served OEMs. In 1969, Galaxie was purchased by GL Industries Inc., the name of which was later changed to SGL Piping Systems, a division of SGL Industries Inc. The G in both the company and corporate name was later dropped.

In 1996, SL Piping Systems became APEX Piping Systems Inc. as part of a management buyout. By 1997, APEX had started a mechanical service division to provide field construction and maintenance services.

The benefits of shop-fabricated piping are well known on industrial piping projects. In the late 1970s, the Business Round-table launched the Construction Industry Cost Effectiveness (CICE) project, which in turn published numerous reports that detailed findings and recommendations for the wide-ranging construction industries. Published in the mid-1980s, the CICE B-3 Report (Construction Technology Needs and Priorities) noted pipe fabrication was an area with major inefficiencies where great emphasis should be provided. The good work of the Business Round-table and the CICE has continued to this day through industry organizations like CURT (the Construction Users Roundtable).

APEX has long advocated the maximum use of shop-fabricated piping where the benefits are extensive versus field fabrication. Those benefits include protection from the elements and inclement weather, a stable workforce, efficiency of supervision in an enclosed work shop environment, higher quality, better economy, homeland security and fewer contractor employees on industrial sites, and minimized opportunity for jobsite accidents.

The use of shop fabrication on industrial piping projects is enhanced by the availability of labor-saving equipment the field cannot usually have available: safer material handling and rotating equipment, saws and thermal cutting equipment, pipe-end finishers, the latest welding technologies and a manifold of welding gas supply through the shop lead to the economy in fabrication. The use of pipe forming equipment such as pipe benders and pipe flangers, and the ability to manufacture extruded outlets are paramount capabilities a shop fabricator can provide in a safe, cost-effective, high-quality and schedule- enhancing manner.

APEX has qualified numerous precision welding procedures available for your next project, and many of its welders qualify to the DOT requirements of 49CFR 192. By continuing to invest in the latest technology, APEX has developed the ability to work with all metals, from aluminum to zirconium. Other fabrication abilities and services offered by APEX include: pipe bending and pipe coils, including unique and cost-effective 1.5D close-radius pipe bending, which the company is a pioneer supplier of; high-alloy fabrication and forming, including all stainless steels and high nickel alloys; ASME code and non-code pressure vessels and pressure equipment; skid-mounted process systems; and structural steel fabrication.

In-house capabilities include positive material identification, high-quality video inspection and 3-D ISOGEN modeling to produce shop fabrication isometric drawings used for fabrication.

APEX ensures safety is top priority for its employees and stays committed to plant site safety. All APEX employees have received extensive OSHA-compliant safety training as well as specific owner site safety training where required. Since 1996, the company's workers compensation EMR has rested between 0.458 and 0.782, with current EMR at 0.603. Third-party qualification information is available from ISNetworld, Browz and Avetta.

APEX serves a number of industries, including chemical and petrochemical, power generation, liquid terminals including midstream oil and gas, petroleum refineries, cryogenic and air separation, and the wider allied processing industries. The company has the ability to provide what you need in a reliable, timely manner.

For more information, visit www.apexpiping.com or call (888) 995- APEX [2739].

