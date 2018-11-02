SATORP awards Jacobs general engineering services contract

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has received a two-year contract renewal from Saudi Aramco Total Refining and Petrochemical Co. (SATORP) for its subsidiary in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Jacobs Zamel and Turbag Consulting Engineers (Jacobs ZATE), to provide general engineering services at SATORP’s facilities in Jubail Industrial City 2 on the Arabian Gulf coast.

Jacobs continues to provide a range of services, from basic engineering to frontend engineering design (FEED), detailed design, procurement through construction management, commissioning support and handover of small- to medium-sized capital investments to sustain the operations of the SATORP Jubail II refinery. The services are led by a dedicated team from Jacobs ZATE in Al-Khobar, Saudi Arabia.

“SATORP’s continued trust in our proven capabilities as a world-class engineering and construction management company is a testament of our commitment as a valued partner in the region,” said Jacobs Energy, Chemicals and Resources Senior Vice President and General Manager EMEA David Zelinski. “This contract renewal reaffirms our strong relationship with SATORP and our longstanding position in the kingdom.”

Jacobs has operated in Saudi Arabia for more than 40 years, developing strong partnerships with the kingdom’s industrial leaders, including Saudi Aramco, Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC) and Saudi Arabian Mining Co. (Ma’aden). Examples of the company’s work in the Middle East include BP Khazzan Oman Gas Field, Sinnovate Smart Technology Hub, Zuluf Gas/Oil Separation Plant FEED, King Abdulaziz Project for Riyadh Public Transport, Sadara Chemical Co., Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport, Ma’aden Wa’ad Al-Shamal Phosphate Co. and numerous infrastructure projects with the Saudi Industrial Property Authority (MODON).

