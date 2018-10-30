Inspired people building a better future

Envirocon celebrates its 30th anniversary this year as a leading environmental remediation contractor in the U.S. Over the course of its tenure, the company has stood fast to serving its clients with integrity while providing reliable, safe, high-quality results. Envirocon continues to offer proven safety performance, project delivery, and financial strength and stability unmatched in the industry.

Since its inception in 1988, Envirocon’s core service line has expanded to include demolition, decontamination, decommissioning and ecological restoration. The company’s purpose has remained the same, though: reducing risks for clients and the planet. Envirocon partners with its clients to achieve outstanding results on all projects, not just for the stakeholders but also for the communities in which its project teams work.

From humble beginnings remediating a Superfund site in central Montana, Envirocon has grown exponentially. Its team has safely delivered complex projects across the country, including coal ash management at the Savannah River Nuclear Site in South Carolina; sediment removal and habitat restoration along the Kalamazoo River in Michigan; levee improvements along the Sacramento River; dam removal in remote Washington; decontamination and demolition of multi-unit power plants in Georgia and Arkansas; mine reclamation and repository construction/cap in the Tri-State Mining District; closure of a waste management unit (WMU) at an oil refinery in California; and radiological material handling at DOE sites, such as the Hanford Nuclear Reservation, Oak Ridge National Laboratory and Los Alamos National Laboratory.

This year, Envirocon completed the decommissioning and demolition of the 1,539-megawatt Plant Harllee Branch Power Plant in Milledgeville, Georgia, successfully completing a three-year effort at the former coal-fired power plant facility. Owned by Southern Company’s Georgia Power and located on the banks of Lake Sinclair, the plant was commissioned in 1961, opened in 1965 and retired in 2015. It contained one of the tallest chimneys in the world, standing at 1,001 feet.

Envirocon’s team at the Kalamazoo River Superfund Site is wrapping up their projects this fall after successfully remediating 3.1 miles of riverbank. This team was recently recognized by the EPA for their “exemplary leadership and outstanding efforts to protect human health and the environment.” Certificates of Achievement were presented by EPA’s on-scene coordinator to the project team for safely and successfully completing the treatment of 2 million gallons of wastewater.

Envirocon credits its success and growth to its highly qualified, hardworking and dedicated employees, who are the foundation of the company and its greatest asset.

“Envirocon was built upon fundamental beliefs: that a company can act like a family and have the courage, creativity and work ethic to solve clients’ most complex challenges,” said Envirocon President and CEO Mark Fallon.

By empowering its people and maintaining a strong core focus, Envirocon is delivering unique solutions for its clients’ complex environmental challenges.

“We are inspired people building a better future,” Fallon concluded.

× Expand The Envirocon team has safely delivered complex projects across the county, including sediment removal and habitat restoration along the Kalamazoo River in Michigan, as well as decontamination and demolition of multi-unit power plants in Georgia and Arkansas.

For more information, visit www. envirocon.com or call (406) 523-1150.

View in Digital Edition