Construction employment retains momentum through summer

WASHINGTON — The U.S. construction industry added 23,000 net new jobs in August, an increase from the 18,000 net new jobs added in July, according to an ABC analysis of data supplied by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Nonresidential construction employment increased by 9,600 net jobs in August, although the heavy and civil engineering category lost 200 net jobs for the month.

The construction industry unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.4 percent in August and remains at its lowest level in the 18-year history of the series. The national unemployment rate for all industries also remained unchanged at 3.9 percent.

“Today’s employment report confirms what many economists believe: The July jobs report was an anomaly, and the U.S. economy remains stable,” said ABC Chief Economist Anirban Basu.

Construction adds jobs in 45 states in past year

ARLINGTON, Va. — Forty-five states and Washington, D.C., added construction jobs between August 2017 and August 2018, while 33 states added construction jobs between July and August, according to data by the Associated General Contractors of America. Association officials welcomed the job gains but noted the numbers would have been higher if contractors could find more qualified workers to hire.

Texas added the most construction jobs during the past year (56,100 jobs, 7.9 percent). Other states adding a large number of new construction jobs in the past 12 months include California (40,400 jobs, 5 percent), Florida (39,300 jobs, 7.7 percent), Georgia (18,900 jobs, 10.4 percent), Arizona (14,900 jobs, 10.2 percent) and Michigan (14,600 jobs, 8.9 percent). New Hampshire added the highest percentage of new construction jobs during the past year (11.3 percent, 3,000 jobs). Construction employment reached a record high in five states: Massachusetts, New York, Oregon, Texas and Washington.

ABC’s Construction Backlog Indicator hits new high in Q2 2018

WASHINGTON — Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) has reported its Construction Backlog Indicator expanded to a record 9.9 months during Q2 2018. Backlog is up 12.2 percent from Q1 and 14 percent compared to the same time last year.

“Construction backlog has never been higher in the history of this series,” said ABC Chief Economist Anirban Basu.

Backlog in the South increased by more than one month on a quarterly basis and now sits just below its all-time high established during Q3 2017. Construction backlog expansion continues to be driven by rapidly expanding metropolitan areas like Dallas and Austin, Texas; Atlanta; Orlando and Tampa/St. Petersburg, Florida; Charleston, South Carolina; Nashville, Tennessee; and Raleigh/Durham, North Carolina.

Backlog in the heavy industrial category reached an all-time high of 7.8 months during Q2, a testament to the ongoing expansion of industrial production in the U.S. Backlog in the infrastructure category edged higher during Q2 to 10.1 months.

AEM unveils workforce recruitment toolkit

MILWAUKEE — To help proactively attract potential talent and bring awareness to the industry, the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) developed a toolkit for manufacturers and industry partners to use in outreach to local schools and communities recruiting the next generation of skilled workers. The toolkit was developed over the past several months in response to the workforce shortage affecting the equipment sector, including manufacturers, distributors, operators and other industry segments.

The ideas, activities and sample materials can be customized and applied to workforce development outreach efforts.

