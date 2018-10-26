Liebherr model combines power, reach, portability, fast setup

It’s a common problem with construction projects at power plants, refineries and steel mills: Critical applications are packed into tight spaces, which complicates the ability to maneuver and get work done. The presence of these obstacles can limit the type of equipment that can be used on-site and add time to the project, driving up costs.

When Liebherr introduced its LTM 1450-8.1 mobile crane in 2018, the intention was to make a crane that combined power, reach, portability and fast setup — all features that would be attractive to construction managers at these kinds of facilities. Many are discovering how it creates efficiencies, lowers project costs and simply makes life easier.

Its stats are impressive: eight axles, 496-ton capacity, 279-foot telescopic boom and 430-foot maximum hoist height. Plus, Liebherr’s VarioBase® and VarioBallast® systems are included.

“This crane may be the ultimate utility player for power plants, refineries and steel mills,” said Chad Rados, project manager for ALL Erection & Crane Rental, a member of the ALL Family of Companies. “It gets you closer to the lift, easily converts for different types of picks on the same site, saves time and, ultimately, saves money.”

VarioBase is a unique Liebherr system that enables each outrigger to be extended to an individual length, while VarioBallast allows for an easily adjustable tightening of the amount of room needed for counterweight swing. Combined, they help the LTM 1450 squeeze into spaces much closer to the action — and at greater capacities — than previously possible with a mobile crane.

“With VarioBase’s ability to position each outrigger at an independent location, we have more flexibility,” said Rados. “The closer we can get, the smaller the crane can be. VarioBallast plays a role in this, too, as the smaller swing area lets us work around obstructions.”

Because capacity drops the longer a boom extends, a larger, more expensive crane set up farther away was often needed in the past to do the same job the LTM 1450 can do. It is an ideal choice for replacing piping, valves and exchangers, as well as blast furnace work, top changes and downcomer repairs.

Another selling point is the crane’s versatility, so that multiple cranes might not be needed during the rental period.

“Maybe one day you’re lifting a large bundle,” said Rados. “Later that same day, you’re running all this telescoping boom out and making picks that are up and inside the unit. It’s advantageous to have the LTM 1450’s capacity while also having the ability to lift high and far out in the same location. Everything about this crane adds up to time and money saved.”

