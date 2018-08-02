KBR awarded FEED contract for NLNG’s project

KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBR) announced today it has been awarded an LNG FEED contract by Nigeria LNG (NLNG) for further expansion of the Bonny Island LNG plant at Bonny Island, Nigeria.

Under the terms of the contract, KBR, as leader of the Bonny7JV with partners TechnipFMC and JGC, will provide the basic design package and EPC bid for the expansion. The Train 7 project covers the addition of a Complete LNG Train and an additional Common Liquefaction Unit (CLU) at the facility. The CLU draws feedstock from the six existing LNG trains delivered by KBR and partners from 1995 to 2007.

"We are excited to be a part of this significant project and to continue to grow and maintain a substantial presence in the EMEA Region," said Jay Ibrahim, KBR President, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia-Pacific. "This award is indicative of KBR's strategic commitment to support NLNG, building on past success to deliver a high level of Nigerian content and helping to build a better Nigeria."

Estimated revenue associated with this project will be booked into backlog of unfilled orders for KBR's Hydrocarbons Services Business Segment in the third Quarter of 2018.