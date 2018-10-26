Industrial services provider poised for now and the future

Allegiant Industrial is the result of industry leaders focused on building for the future, partnering to create a new, world-class company that strives to produce above-exceptional results in fabrication, construction, maintenance/field services and turnarounds.

We’re made up of over 400 years’ combined experience coming together to meet the needs for future energy growth that truly follows through on the principles of honor, integrity, commitment and loyalty.

Allegiant Industrial’s vision is to become the preeminent partner of choice for our customers by capitalizing on the work ethic, experience and integrity of our team.

The Allegiant Industrial Island Park Campus features 500,000 square feet of shop.

We think of safety first in all that we do and accept no compromise for our employees’ and customers’ protection from harm. At Allegiant Industrial, safety goes beyond ensuring compliance with safe work practices. It is a daily commitment that we make as leaders, as team members and as individuals to work safely and watch out for one another.

Allegiant Industrial Kountze Campus

The Allegiant Industrial Kountze Campus in Kountze, Texas, features over 65,000 square feet of shop space and has created over 130 jobs at 90-percent utilization. Within this space, we’re equipped to handle 36,000 spools or 1.5 million factored diameter inches of weld annually, with segregated capabilities. Our fabrication capabilities include:

• Carbon steel.

• Stainless steel.

• Duplex steel.

• Chrome moly.

• Nickel-based alloys.

From isometric receipt to spool delivery, our state-of-the-art barcode tracking system provides customers with real-time spool tracking, available 24 hours a day.

Allegiant Industrial Island Park Campus

Additionally, the Allegiant Industrial Island Park Campus features water, rail and interstate access. With five docks and direct access to the Gulf of Mexico, the Allegiant Industrial Island Park Campus can deliver the most complex modular solutions, enabling us to fabricate custom piping and steel, as well as coded vessels. The addition of the Allegiant Industrial Island Park Campus establishes Allegiant Industrial as a complete, procurement to paint, all solutions provider, with capabilities to serve customers worldwide.

For more information, visit www. allegiantindustrial.com or call (409) 246-8610.

