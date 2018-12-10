When you choose a career in construction or as a craft professional, you make the choice to build up, strengthen and better your local community. Look no further than our highways, roads, libraries, community centers, schools, health care facilities and shopping centers, among many others. When you see infrastructure across the U.S., you know that our cities, states and nation are stronger because of the crucial role our industries play in executing these projects.

While building America is a foundational pillar of our industry, I challenge you also to prioritize building a culture of giving back to your community this coming year and for years to come. If community involvement is already a part of the mission and vision of your organization, I applaud those efforts and encourage you to proudly vocalize your involvement in any way you communicate to the public. Always have opportunities on the horizon for your employees to serve in their communities.

With the new year right around the corner, if you and your company seek to get more engaged in giving back, here are some ways the Pelican Chapter of Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) has served our community here in Louisiana. My hope is these ideas inspire you in 2019.

• Fundraising for our local university’s construction management students. I am proud that Louisiana State University (LSU) houses one of the best construction management programs in the country. Some of these talented college students compete in ABC National’s Craft Championship, and we chose to fundraise for their travel expenses. Through a duck hunt raffle this past fall, we raised about $8,200 for LSU construction management students to travel to compete in 2019.

• Organizing a food drive. We Louisianans love our Cajun cooking. Each fall, we hold a gumbo and jambalaya cookoff for our members. A donation of canned goods is the price for admission to join the fun and enjoy the food. This year’s donations went to the St. Theresa of Avila’s Food Pantry in Gonzales, Louisiana.

• Sponsoring blood drives. According to the American Red Cross, every two seconds, someone in the country needs blood. A few times a year, we host a blood drive at our Baton Rouge and Westlake training centers. We are proud that our craft training students, members and staff have opportunities to save lives on a regular basis.

• Hosting and helping support job fairs. Career fairs are a great tool to educate the public about the opportunities available in our industry. Our chapter partners with local high schools and colleges to offer resources, explain opportunities and address the workforce shortage in the construction industry.

• Holding a toy drive. I find fulfillment when I give to those in need, as I am sure you do, too. If your holiday season is as busy as mine, here is your friendly reminder to give during the holidays! We host a Christmas party for our members, and a toy donation is part of the “cost” to attend. We’ll have the Toys For Tots bin at our office until Christmas.

• Donating time, tools and expertise at family-friendly events. Last year, ABC Pelican had the privilege of partnering with Touch A Truck, an interactive event hosted by the Junior League of Baton Rouge. Touch A Truck allows children to see, touch and explore big trucks and heavy equipment. Children also enjoy meeting the individuals who protect, serve and build our cities. This event helps bridge the gap between industry and kids, changing the face of the construction industry for the future. Touch A Truck also helps kids better understand emergency vehicles, first responders, heavy equipment and the construction industry, which we believe will set them up for success in the future. We are thrilled to participate again March 23, 2019.

The construction industry affects our community, which directly affects our local families and children. I am proud to say the members of ABC Pelican prioritize giving back to and serving in our communities. Take that extra step, and do your part to serve and give back with every opportunity that crosses your path.

For more information, call David Helveston, president and CEO of the ABC Pelican Chapter, at (225) 753-2590 or email him at dhelveston@abcpeli can.com, or contact Russell Hamley at (713) 523-6ABC [6222] or email him at r.hamley@abchouston.org.

