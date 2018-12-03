United Association partners with McAbee Construction Inc.

Dec./Jan. '18 Back Cover

Strategically partnered with United Association, McAbee Construction Inc. is positioned to deliver safe, high-quality, industrial construction, fabrication, modular assembly and plant maintenance. For more than 56 years, McAbee has set the standard for safety, quality and production in the industrial construction and fabrication market by providing piping, vessels, modules and other specialty items. This ensures McAbee’s clients, both in the U.S. and around the world, have the highest-quality, most efficently executed and fairest-priced products. A focused management team, committed people, resources and facilities ensure that McAbee meets or exceeds customers’ expectations on every project or turnaround.

McAbee has a global reputation for providing the highest-quality process piping, pressure vessels and ASME repairs. McAbee uses highly skilled craft workers to perform specialized welding procedures for an array of metals, including carbon, stainless, chrome-moly, nickel alloys and titanium. As its workforce development partner, the United Association deploys its award-winning pipefitter and welding training programs to meet the workforce needs of McAbee on construction sites and in its shops.

“With the United Association, McAbee has worked over 5 million safe hours over the past five years, maintaining a weld reject rate under 2 percent, while serving our chemical, oil and gas, power and industrial manufacturing customers throughout the Southeast,” said Ken Todd, vice president of construction at McAbee.

McAbee Construction has the right supervision, craftsmen, tools, equipment and technology to fulfill all your industrial field work and fabrication needs. Without exception, McAbee trusts your projects only to highly trained and experienced pipefitters and welders. McAbee is equipped and professionally staffed to perform as a single source, full-service contractor for all areas of heavy industrial field work, construction and fabrication. With the support of United Association, McAbee has delivered over 600 highly trained and experienced craftspeople to a single project site.

From the CEO to the craftsperson, safety awareness is a major priority at McAbee Construction. The entire safety approach centers around ongoing integration of safety into all work activities, both at its shop and on your worksite. Safety and quality do make a difference.

McAbee Construction has a safety record developed in an environment committed to continuous training and state-of-the-art construction and fabrication techniques. It is also committed to providing a work environment in which all employees are encouraged to identify quality concerns and issues without fear of consequences. The fundamental principle of the program is that, collectively and individually, the employees of the company are responsible for the achievement of its quality goals. Behaviors that contribute to quality performance are identified and promoted by management to encourage continuous improvement.

McAbee Construction has implemented a comprehensive corporate quality assurance program that strives to provide the highest-quality products and services that meet or exceed the requirements of customers. Compliance with the quality assurance program is mandatory; safety and quality will not be compromised.

Industrial construction

McAbee adds safety, quality and productivity to all its industrial construction projects by incorporating experienced and innovative managers; a commitment to meet/exceed quality goals; computer-assisted estimating, planning and scheduling; cost control and management information systems; along with superior, standards-based construction and engineering.

Plant maintenance

McAbee Plant Maintenance Services provides the proper tools, equipment, skilled labor and experienced supervision to successfully execute your plant maintenance program. McAbee Construction has successfully provided plant maintenance services to a wide range of heavy industries, including pulp and paper, steel mills, oil refining, chemical plants, power generation and auto manufacturing.

Specialized fabrication

McAbee’s special fabrication services include vessel and sheet metal fabrication services. McAbee fabricates industrial vessels of all sizes and complexities. With U, U2, PP, S and R stamps, it has one of the most experienced and largest fabrication facilities in the Southeastern U.S.

Process piping

McAbee has decades of experience in process piping fabrication and installation in the power, refining, automotive, steel, aerospace, paper and pulp industries. Its craftsmen have developed more than 145 welding procedures for all types of metals.

Modular construction

McAbee Construction has transformed heavy industrial concepts into modularized assemblies for more than 40 years, especially on large-scale capital projects at many of its industrial maintenance sites. It has decades of experience providing industry with workable, modular execution strategies that compress construction schedules and expedite site preparations and foundation construction while the process modules are being fabricated offsite. McAbee Construction produces modular process units where many disciplines can be incorporated into a modular project, including but not limited to mechanical assembly, heat tracing, insulation and electrical/ instrumentation.

Modular advantage

There are many advantages of modular construction, including increased productivity, shorter project schedules, lower costs, higher-quality work and a much safer work/ construction environment. This innovative execution strategy delivers constructability reviews using 3-D modeling techniques along with maintenance and operability studies prior to installation in the plant, minimized plant burdens with respect to process and construction safety, maximized opportunity for process review and schedule compression, process portability, minimized on-site real estate requirements, upgraded quality due to the shop environment as opposed to on-site construction, and function verification prior to on-site installation.

For more information, visit www. ua.org or call (410) 269-2000.

